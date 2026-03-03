Real Madrid 0-1 Getafe, La Liga 2025-26: Satriano Stunner Keeps Hosts Four Points Behind Barcelona

Real Madrid Vs Getafe match report
Martin Satriano celebrates following his sensational goal at the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu Photo: Opta
  • Real Madrid drop points at home against 11th placed Getafe

  • Martin Satriano scored the only goal of the match

  • Madrid's Franco Mastantuono and Getafe's Adrian Liso were shown red cards

Real Madrid failed to make up ground on Barcelona in LaLiga as Martin Satriano's wondergoal condemned them to a 1-0 defeat to Getafe, with both teams finishing with 10 men.

Missing several injured players including Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham, Alvaro Arbeloa's men suffered their second straight league defeat, with Franco Mastantuono sent off for dissent and Adrian Liso following for timewasting shortly before full-time.

Visiting goalkeeper David Soria was busy in the first 25 minutes, denying Vinicius Junior with his feet and blocking Arda Guler's angled drive, though Madrid may have been fortunate to keep 11 men on the pitch when Antonio Rudiger unnecessarily lowered his knee into the head of Diego Rico.  

And Getafe went ahead against the run of play six minutes before half-time, as Satriano's sweetly struck volley from the edge of the area whistled past Thibaut Courtois and into the top-right corner. 

Madrid continued to dominate possession in the second half, but they were whistled by their fans as they failed to penetrate, until missing a glaring chance in the 75th minute.

Rudiger got across Soria to meet Mastantuono's corner, but the German's header flew wide of the gaping goal, with fellow centre-back Dean Huijsen also unable to get a touch near the left-hand post.

Soon afterwards, another Mastantuono cross found Rodrygo, but his diving header bounced back across goal and wide, with Dani Carvajal unable to slide it home.

Things got even worse for Madrid when referee Alejandro Muniz Ruiz showed Mastantuono a straight red card for dissent in the 95th minute, with Getafe's Liso then getting a second yellow card for kicking the ball away right before the final whistle. 

Data Debrief: Bordelas Finally Beats Los Blancos 

Before this match, Madrid had won 16 straight home games against Getafe in LaLiga, only ever winning more in a row against Racing Santander from 1952 to 1994 (18).

In addition, Getafe coach Jose Bordelas had faced Madrid 16 times in LaLiga without winning (two draws, 14 defeats), making them the only club he had faced on multiple occasions without recording a single victory.

But that hoodoo ended on a memorable night for Getafe, who climbed above Girona and Sevilla to go 11th in the congested LaLiga table. Having won three of their last four games (one defeat), they are now eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Madrid had a 77.1% possession share, outshot Getafe 18 to nine and won the expected goals (xG) battle by 1.57 to 0.49, but they could not make it count and remain four points behind Barca.

