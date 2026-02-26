La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 26 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

Real Madrid's Arda Guler celebrates after scores a disallowed goal during the second leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Real Madrid and Benfica in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Arda Guler celebrates after scores a disallowed goal during the second leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Real Madrid and Benfica in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez