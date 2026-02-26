La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 26 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List – All You Need To Know

La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 26 Preview: Real Madrid look to recover top spot after a shock defeat as Barcelona juggle a crucial league test against Villarreal with a daunting Copa del Rey semi-final comeback

A
Associated Press
Updated on:
Updated on:
La Liga 2025-26 Matchday 26 Preview: Key Matchups, Players To Watch, Injury List
Real Madrid's Arda Guler celebrates after scores a disallowed goal during the second leg of the Champions League playoff soccer match between Real Madrid and Benfica in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026. | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Real Madrid trail Barcelona by one point after defeat at Osasuna and may again be without top scorer Kylian Mbappe

  • Vinicius Junior carries strong form into Monday’s clash, with five goals in his last four matches

  • Barcelona host third-placed Villarreal before trying to overturn a 4-0 Copa del Rey semi-final deficit at Atletico Madrid

Real Madrid will aim to bounce back from a shock La Liga loss that cost it the league lead when it hosts Getafe on Monday.

Madrid may not be able to count on star striker Kylian Mbappé, who has been sidelined by a nagging knee injury.

Barcelona, meanwhile, has a tough game against Villarreal this weekend just days before it will try to conjure up a huge comeback and keep its Copa del Rey title defense alive.

Key matches

Mbappé, who leads the league with 23 goals, missed Wednesday’s 2-1 victory over Benfica that sent his team into the round of 16 of the Champions League.

But he was on the field in Pamplona last weekend when Osasuna stunned Madrid 2-1. That loss allowed Barcelona to move back ahead of Madrid by one point after 25 rounds.

Barcelona hosts third-placed Villarreal on Saturday, three days before it must visit Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal needing to overturn a 4-0 loss in their first meeting.

Players to watch

Vinícius Júnior has five goals in his last four games for Madrid. If Mbappé is still out, he will lead the attack against an always stiff Getafe defense.

Related Content
Related Content

New Atletico Madrid forward Ademola Lookman has scored four times since joining from Atalanta in the winter transfer market. Atletico, in fourth place, hosts bottom side Real Oviedo on Saturday.

Mallorca striker Vedat Muriqi has struck 16 goals this campaign, second in La Liga to only Mbappé. But his team fired coach Jagoba Arrasate this week after it fell into the relegation zone. It hosts Real Sociedad on Saturday.

Out of action

Besides Mbappé, Madrid’s injured also include Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao and Dani Ceballos.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Indian Bowlers Apply Early Pressure, ZIM 25/0 (4)

  2. IND vs ZIM, T20 Cricket World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson Gets A Nod Ahead Of Rinku Singh In Do-Or-Die Clash Against Zimbabwe

  3. India Vs Zimbabwe: Why Is Rinku Singh Not Playing Today In T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Clash?

  4. Jason Holder And Romario Shepherd Register Record For Highest Eighth-Wicket Partnership in T20Is

  5. IPL 2026 Schedule To Be Announced In Two Phases Amid State Elections - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. I Love Rajini Films, Pinarayi Tells Mohanlal, Internet Erupts 

  2. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  3. BJP, NCP Likely To Form Raigad ZP Body

  4. When Fear Took The Stage: Kashmiri Folklore As Living Memory

  5. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

Entertainment News

  1. 10 Years Of Aligarh: Dignity, Shame And The Cost Of Being Seen

  2. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  3. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  4. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  5. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. PM Modi In Israel, Visit Signals Growing Strategic Ties Amid Regional Flux

  2. Netanyahu Calls Modi 'More Than A Friend' And 'Brother' In Knesset Speech

  3. Bill Gates Apologises Over Ties with Epstein, Says He Did 'Nothing Illicit'

  4. PM Modi Affirms India’s Support For Israel During Address To Knesset

  5. AI And Web3: A Symbiosis For Future Revolution

Latest Stories

  1. BMC Budget 2026-27: Rs 80,952 Crore Proposed For Mumbai Infrastructure

  2. Bangladesh Police Ordered To Re-Arrest Bailed Awami League Leaders In New Cases

  3. Ranji Trophy Final, Day 3 Preview: Will Jammu And Kashmir Declare? Famed Karnataka Batting Under Scanner

  4. BBC Orders Fast-Track Investigation Into Racial Slur Broadcast At BAFTA Awards, Calls It 'Serious Mistake'

  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super Eights: Bruised Men In Blue Sweat It Out At Chepauk Nets

  6. Our Universe Episodes 7 And 8: When And Where To Watch The K-Drama In India

  7. Maoist Leader Kills Commander Planning Police Surrender In Odisha's Kandhamal

  8. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 