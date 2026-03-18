Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu posts video mocking death rumours and displays punch card after claiming strikes killed top Iranian leaders Ali Larijani and Gholamreza Soleimani. Joint US-Israeli operation continues as war reaches day 18

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Netanyahu punch card video, Netanyahu alive video, Israel kills Larijani
Benjamin Netanyahu Photo: AP; Representative image
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Netanyahu posts new video confirming he is alive while showing punch card of eliminated Iranian targets.

  • Israel claims to have killed Supreme National Security Council chief Ali Larijani and Basij commander Gholamreza Soleimani.

  • Joint US-Israeli campaign aims to weaken Iran regime and give Iranian people chance to overthrow it.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has posted a video on social media platform X in which he mocks rumours of his own death while displaying a “punch card” on which he said he had crossed off the names of two senior Iranian officials eliminated that day.

According to PTI, Netanyahu claimed earlier on Tuesday to have eliminated Iranian leader Ali Larijani, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council, and Basij force commander Gholamreza Soleimani. There was no immediate comment from the Iranian government on the fate of the two men.

Larijani had taken charge of Iran’s war management after the assassination of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by Israel on 28 February, the opening strike of the conflict now in its 18th day.

In the video, recorded while meeting US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, the ambassador tells Netanyahu that President Donald Trump had sent him “to come and make sure you were okay”. Netanyahu replies: “Yes, Mike. Yes. I’m alive”, adding, “We shake hands with five fingers in each hand, you know”.

The Israeli prime minister then produces a card from his pocket, saying: “I’m alive, but I have this card. No, don’t read it”. He continues: “So it’s a punch card. Today I erased two names on the punch card, and you see how many more to go on this batch”. The two names were those of Larijani and Soleimani, whom he had earlier said were killed in an Israeli strike.

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“We are getting rid of these lunatics who would like to develop nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to every American city after wiping out Israel. They ain’t gonna do that. We’re wiping them out,” the Israeli leader stressed.

Netanyahu said the joint US-Israeli campaign would continue in order to give the Iranian people the chance to take their destiny into their own hands. “This morning, we eliminated Ali Larijani. Ali Larijani is the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, that group of gangsters that effectively runs Iran. Alongside him, we also eliminated the commander of the Basij – they are the gangsters’ assistants who are terrorising the population in the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities,” he said in a statement.

“We are undermining this regime in the hope of giving the Iranian people an opportunity to remove it. It will not happen all at once, and it will not happen easily,” the Israeli prime minister added, “but if we persist, we will give them the chance to take their destiny into their own hands”.

PTI reported that Netanyahu has repeatedly stated that Israel, working with the United States, can help create conditions for the overthrow of the Iranian regime, although the Iranian people themselves would have to carry it out. He said Israeli forces continue to operate across Iran using air force jets and UAVs.

Repeating remarks made at a press conference last week, he said Israel had several surprises prepared but would not disclose them. “We are helping our American friends in the Gulf. I spoke at length with President Trump on this matter yesterday. There is cooperation between our air forces and navies, between me and President Trump and his staff. We will assist both through indirect attacks, which create immense pressure on the Iranian regime, and through direct actions,” he said.

“There are many more surprises. ‘By stratagems, you shall make war.’ We will not reveal all the stratagems here, but as I told you, there are many,” he asserted.

He urged Israeli forces, commanders and citizens to remain resolute. “The most important thing for winning a war is determination: Determination, determination, determination. The determination of the leaders, the determination of the commanders, and the determination of the people. We are determined to win, and we will achieve these goals,” Netanyahu emphasised.

Reported PTI that the prime minister also described Israel as stronger than before the 7 October attacks, despite domestic criticism and calls for an inquiry. “I ask you to simply ignore the ‘channels of gloom.’ We are achieving historical milestones. With G-d’s help, we have reached a point where, after October 7, when we were on the brink of an abyss, we are now a formidable power, almost a global one, fighting shoulder-to-shoulder with our friend, the global superpower,” he said.

“This is already a massive achievement in the face of all the threats coming our way. What other country has these capabilities? They are all under attack. Who else has these strengths of ours – the alliances, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF), the Air Force, and a strong nation? So, stay strong,” the Israeli leader appealed.

He sought to reassure civilians affected by the fighting and facing insurance claims. “I want to tell you: We will also help you. Regarding everything related to compensation, I have instructed that the framework be presented to you and that it be expanded. We will help the North, and we will help everyone in need, just as we did previously in Operation Rising Lion and during COVID-19,” Netanyahu said.

“We will do it even more vigorously this time,” he stressed.

(With inputs from PTI)

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