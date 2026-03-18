Netanyahu Mocks Death Rumours With ‘Punch Card’ Video As Israel Claims To Eliminate Larijani And Soleimani

Netanyahu said the joint US-Israeli campaign would continue in order to give the Iranian people the chance to take their destiny into their own hands. “This morning, we eliminated Ali Larijani. Ali Larijani is the boss of the Revolutionary Guards, that group of gangsters that effectively runs Iran. Alongside him, we also eliminated the commander of the Basij – they are the gangsters’ assistants who are terrorising the population in the streets of Tehran and other Iranian cities,” he said in a statement.