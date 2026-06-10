U.S. Strikes Disrupt Water Supply for Thousands In Southern Iran

O
Outlook News Desk
Published at:

Iranian state media says attacks on two reservoirs in Sirik have left around 20,000 residents without access to safe drinking water amid escalating tensions between Tehran and Washington.

A battery of Israel’s Iron Dome defence missile system
A battery of Israel’s Iron Dome defence missile system | Photo: AP
Summary of this article

  • Thousands of residents in southern Iran's Sirik town have reportedly lost access to drinking water following U.S. strikes on local water infrastructure.

  • Iranian state media said two reservoirs supplying the Bemani and Kouhestak areas were damaged in the attacks.

  • The strikes targeted Sirik, Jask and Qeshm Island after Washington accused Iran of downing a U.S. Army Apache helicopter over Gulf waters.

Thousands of residents in southern Iran have been left without access to safe drinking water after U.S. strikes reportedly damaged critical water infrastructure in the coastal town of Sirik, according to Iranian state media.

The attacks allegedly struck two reservoirs supplying water to the Bemani and Kouhestak areas of Sirik, disrupting services for an estimated 20,000 residents. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage as concerns grow over the humanitarian impact of the strikes.

The reported attacks form part of a wider escalation between the United States and Iran. According to Washington, the military action followed the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter over Gulf waters, an incident that further intensified tensions in the strategically important region.

In addition to Sirik, U.S. strikes were reported in the southern Iranian city of Jask and on Qeshm Island, a key location overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy transit routes.

The disruption of water supplies adds a humanitarian dimension to the growing military confrontation, with local authorities now facing the challenge of restoring access to essential services while assessing the broader impact of the strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Related Content
US President Donald Trump | - Getty images |
rep image | - | Photo: AP/Matin Hashemi, File
Israel and Iran conflict. - | AP |
null - X

Read all the latest breaking news on Outlook India and stay updated with top stories from India, Entertainment, Education, and around the world.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

×

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories