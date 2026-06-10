U.S. Strikes Disrupt Water Supply for Thousands In Southern Iran

Thousands of residents in southern Iran's Sirik town have reportedly lost access to drinking water following U.S. strikes on local water infrastructure.
Iranian state media said two reservoirs supplying the Bemani and Kouhestak areas were damaged in the attacks.
The strikes targeted Sirik, Jask and Qeshm Island after Washington accused Iran of downing a U.S. Army Apache helicopter over Gulf waters.
Thousands of residents in southern Iran have been left without access to safe drinking water after U.S. strikes reportedly damaged critical water infrastructure in the coastal town of Sirik, according to Iranian state media.
The attacks allegedly struck two reservoirs supplying water to the Bemani and Kouhestak areas of Sirik, disrupting services for an estimated 20,000 residents. Authorities are assessing the extent of the damage as concerns grow over the humanitarian impact of the strikes.
The reported attacks form part of a wider escalation between the United States and Iran. According to Washington, the military action followed the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter over Gulf waters, an incident that further intensified tensions in the strategically important region.
In addition to Sirik, U.S. strikes were reported in the southern Iranian city of Jask and on Qeshm Island, a key location overlooking the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy transit routes.
The disruption of water supplies adds a humanitarian dimension to the growing military confrontation, with local authorities now facing the challenge of restoring access to essential services while assessing the broader impact of the strikes on civilian infrastructure.