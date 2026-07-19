How Targeting Desalination Plants Could Threaten Water Security Across the Gulf

The level of dependence varies by country but is particularly acute among smaller Gulf states. Desalination provides virtually all of Qatar's drinking water and more than 90% of freshwater supplies in Bahrain and Kuwait. Oman derives about 86% of its drinking water from desalination, while the figure is roughly 70% in Saudi Arabia, the world's largest producer of desalinated water. The United Arab Emirates also relies extensively on desalination to supply major urban centres including Dubai and Abu Dhabi. Iran, by contrast, depends less on desalination because it still draws much of its freshwater from rivers, reservoirs and groundwater, although coastal provinces and islands such as Qeshm remain heavily reliant on desalinated supplies.