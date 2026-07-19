Centre To Criminalise Insults To 'Vande Mataram' With New Bill

The bill will amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which makes desecration of or disrespect toward the country's national symbols, including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem - a criminal offence, carrying a punishment of up to three years' imprisonment. The bill seeks to give 'Vande Mataram', the national song, the same statutory protection as the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana', according to PTI.