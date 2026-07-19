Centre To Criminalise Insults To 'Vande Mataram' With New Bill

The government will introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026 in the Rajya Sabha during the Monsoon Session
The proposed law seeks to make insulting or obstructing the singing of Vande Mataram a criminal offence
Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to introduce the bill on July 20, with the legislation listed among the day's key government business
The proposal comes amid celebrations marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram
The government will introduce a bill in the Rajya Sabha on Monday to make any obstruction or insult to the national song 'Vande Mataram' a criminal offence, as per PTI.
The Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, is listed as item number 8 under "Government Legislative Business" in the Rajya Sabha agenda for July 20, with Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled to move for leave to introduce the bill. The bill has been listed for introduction on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament.
The bill will amend the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which makes desecration of or disrespect toward the country's national symbols, including the national flag, the Constitution, and the national anthem - a criminal offence, carrying a punishment of up to three years' imprisonment. The bill seeks to give 'Vande Mataram', the national song, the same statutory protection as the national anthem, 'Jana Gana Mana', according to PTI.
According to the provisions of the bill, any act causing obstruction in the singing of the national song or causing insult to it in any form would be made punishable.
The Rajya Sabha agenda also includes obituary references to former members, a motion for election of a member to the Central Advisory Committee for the National Cadet Corps, and a motion for appointment of two members to a Joint Committee on constitutional amendments. However, the Vande Mataram bill remains the key legislative business for the day.
The government's push to accord the national song the same status as the national anthem comes amid the year-long celebrations of the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram'. Earlier, the Union home ministry had written to all the states, making the playing or singing of 'Vande Mataram' mandatory at all official events where 'Jana Gana Mana' is sung.