Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha Adjourned Till 2 Pm Amid Opposition Uproar Over Jantar Mantar protest

Rajya Sabha proceedings are adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid protests by Opposition members over the police action against students demonstrating at Jantar Mantar in the national capital.
Earlier, the Upper House was adjourned till 12.50 pm after Opposition members raised slogans in support of the protesting students. The disruption continued when the House reconvened at 12.30 pm, with members also raising slogans over alleged donation irregularities linked to the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.
The proceedings were first adjourned shortly after the laying of papers, followed by the oath-taking of newly elected members and obituary references. The House was adjourned again at noon as Opposition members continued their protest.
Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan urged members to maintain order and asked them not to enter the well of the House.
Earlier, when the House met at noon, Opposition members stood in protest and raised slogans over the student demonstrations at Jantar Mantar and the subsequent police action.
Meanwhile, proceedings in the Lok Sabha were also adjourned till 1 pm amid continued protests by Opposition members over various issues.