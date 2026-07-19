India Vs England, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Silences Retirement Talk With Fighting Century

One of the most important virtues of a sporting veteran is that when the chips are down, he rises from the ashes to silence the critics and naysayers with his performance, and Rohit Sharma did exactly that in a very crucial. It is Rohit Sharma's eighth hundred in England across formats, which is the most by any cricketer in a visiting country. Rohit overcame Sachin Tendulkar's record of 7 centuries in the UAE to achieve this feat.