India Vs England, 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma Silences Retirement Talk With Fighting Century

Amid all the noise and chaos around his retirement, Rohit Sharma did what he does best, and that's let his bat do the talking. In a gigantic chase of 388 in a series decider at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground, Rohit Sharma brought his 34th One Day International ton in 84 balls to keep India in the chase.
One of the most important virtues of a sporting veteran is that when the chips are down, he rises from the ashes to silence the critics and naysayers with his performance, and Rohit Sharma did exactly that in a very crucial. It is Rohit Sharma's eighth hundred in England across formats, which is the most by any cricketer in a visiting country. Rohit overcame Sachin Tendulkar's record of 7 centuries in the UAE to achieve this feat.
The Mumbai batter struck 11 fours and four sixes en route to his century. Amid widespread speculation over his ODI future, the knock served as a timely reminder of the resilience and big-match temperament that have defined Rohit Sharma's illustrious career.
Rohit Sharma eventually departed after a majestic 138 off 110 balls, putting India in a fighting position while silencing the outside noise.
Rohit-Gill Century Stand
Chasing a mammoth target of 388, Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stitched together a magnificent 147-run opening stand in 24.2 overs. Gill contributed a fluent 77 off 84 balls, striking 10 fours and a six.
The new ball occasionally produced uneven bounce, particularly troubling Gill with several play-and-misses. However, both openers negotiated the testing phase brilliantly, preserving their wickets before gradually shifting gears once set, mixing aggressive strokeplay with caution.
Unfortunately, just as Gill looked poised for a big score, cramps disrupted his rhythm. The discomfort eventually caught up with him as he fell while attempting a paddle sweep off Adil Rashid.