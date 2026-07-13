On This Day In 2002: When Yuvraj-Kaif's Partnership Sparked A New Era Of Indian Cricket At Lord's

On 13 July in 2002, India came back from 146/5 to take down the 326 runs target in the final of Natwest tri-series against England
Yuvraj Singh and Mohammed Kaif payed an instrumental role in the victory with a 126-run stand for the 6th wicket
It marked the new era of Indian cricket in the 50-over format under the captaincy of Sourav Ganguly
July 13 holds immense significance in Indian cricket history. On this day in 2002, a young Indian side under the charismatic leadership of Sourav Ganguly instilled belief among millions of fans with a remarkable victory that signalled the dawn of a new era.
Chasing a daunting 326 against England in the NatWest Trophy final at Lord's, India recovered from 146/5 thanks to a match-winning 126-run partnership between two emerging stars, Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif, to script one of the greatest ODI victories in the country's cricketing history.
While targets of this magnitude are no longer considered extraordinary in modern-day cricket, chasing down such totals in the early 2000s required immense skill, composure and, above all, belief. Successful pursuits of 300-plus scores were still a rarity, making India's achievement all the more remarkable.
Indian cricket was still recovering from the aftershocks of the match-fixing scandal that rocked the sport in 2000. Although the historic Test series triumph over Australia in Kolkata in 2001 reignited the nation's passion for red-ball cricket, India were yet to establish themselves as a consistently formidable force in the limited-overs format.
The 2002 side, however, struck the perfect balance between experience and youth. Established stars such as Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman formed the core, while a fearless new generation featuring Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Mohammad Kaif and Zaheer Khan was beginning to announce itself on the international stage.
Yuvraj-Kaif Script India's Famous Win
India endured an off day with the ball on a batting-friendly Lord's surface as England captain Nasser Hussain made full use of the conditions, scoring a superb century to guide the hosts to an imposing 325.
In reply, India got off to a flying start through Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly. However, once the opening stand was broken, a flurry of wickets left the visitors reeling at 146/5, with Sachin Tendulkar's dismissal appearing to tilt the contest decisively in England's favour.
For much of the 1990s, an early Sachin wicket often signalled the beginning of the end for India's hopes. But by 2002, this young side had developed the belief and depth to look beyond its biggest superstar.
Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif proved exactly that. The pair added a match-defining 121-run stand from just 106 balls to drag India back into the contest before Kaif held his nerve to seal a famous two-wicket victory with three balls to spare.