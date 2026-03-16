On This Day In 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th Hundred Against Bangladesh 14 Years Ago - Relive The Moment

Summary of this article
Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar scripted history on this day 14 years ago
The Master Blaster struck his 100th Century in international Cricket
His knock came in a losing cause against Bangladesh at the 2012 Asia Cup
Check how he got to his milestone ton
The Master Blaster, World cricket icon and former India great Sachin Tendulkar struck his 100th International century on this very day (March 16) 14 years ago in an Asia Cup fixture against Bangladesh in their own soil.
That moment remains as one of the most iconic ever in the history of cricket. Achieving a record like that had always seemed impossible until the great Sachin Tendulkar went on to actually pull it off himself.
It is a proof that only a godly figure like him could attain this feat. No wonder why we call him the God of Cricket.
14 years since Sachin's 100th Hundred and we are still wondering if this record can ever be broken. Contenders have been many but no one has been able to match it thus far with Virat Kohli being the closest at 85 tons overall.
Kohli, who only features in the one-day format for India, might only have a year and half to do so, until the 2027 ODI World Cup arrives. But regardless, Sachin Tendulkar will always remain the first one and today we celebrate this achievement of his.
How Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th Hundred?
On this day in 2012 during an Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Mirpur, the Little Master ended a 369-day wait that had gripped the cricketing world since his 99th ton that he had hit against South Africa in the 2011 Cricket World Cup in Nagpur.
His innings against Bangladesh was a masterclass in temperament rather than typical aggressive flair. Tendulkar played with calculated caution as he anchored the Indian innings with a composed 114 off 147 deliveries.
Sachin Tendulkar also had two crucial partnerships with Virat Kohli (148) and Suresh Raina (86) that helped India post a total of 289. He struck 12 boundaries and a 6 as he navigated a period of immense pressure.
But the moment arrived when he tucked a delivery from Shakib Al Hasan toward square leg for a single to smash his 100th Hundred. His celebration was one of quiet relief rather than exuberant triumph.
Although India had ultimately lost the match, Tendulkar’s achievement stands as a monument to longevity.
Iconic Records Beyond the 100 Hundreds
Sachin Tendulkar retired in 2013 as the most prolific run-scorer ever seen in the history of cricket, finishing with 15,921 Test runs at an average of 53.78 and 18,426 ODI runs averaging 44.83.
Across a staggering 664 international matches, he accumulated a total of 34,357 runs. Beyond his iconic century of centuries, Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs in World Cup history with 2,278 runs and was the first male player to score a double century in ODIs.
He remains the only cricketer to play 200 Test matches and holds the record for the most boundaries in both Test and ODI formats.