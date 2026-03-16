On This Day In 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th Hundred Against Bangladesh 14 Years Ago - Relive The Moment

On this day in 2012 during an Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Mirpur, the Little Master ended a 369-day wait that had gripped the cricketing world since his 99th ton that he had hit against South Africa in the 2011 Cricket World Cup in Nagpur

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Published at:
On This Day In 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th Hundred Against Bangladesh 14 Years Ago
Sachin Tendulkar celebrating after hitting his 100th Hundred in international cricket during the Asia Cup 2012 match against Bangladesh Photo: X/BCCI
info_icon
Summary

Summary of this article

  • Legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar scripted history on this day 14 years ago

  • The Master Blaster struck his 100th Century in international Cricket

  • His knock came in a losing cause against Bangladesh at the 2012 Asia Cup

  • Check how he got to his milestone ton

The Master Blaster, World cricket icon and former India great Sachin Tendulkar struck his 100th International century on this very day (March 16) 14 years ago in an Asia Cup fixture against Bangladesh in their own soil.

That moment remains as one of the most iconic ever in the history of cricket. Achieving a record like that had always seemed impossible until the great Sachin Tendulkar went on to actually pull it off himself.

It is a proof that only a godly figure like him could attain this feat. No wonder why we call him the God of Cricket.

14 years since Sachin's 100th Hundred and we are still wondering if this record can ever be broken. Contenders have been many but no one has been able to match it thus far with Virat Kohli being the closest at 85 tons overall.

Kohli, who only features in the one-day format for India, might only have a year and half to do so, until the 2027 ODI World Cup arrives. But regardless, Sachin Tendulkar will always remain the first one and today we celebrate this achievement of his.

Related Content
India's Sanju Samson celebrates his fifty runs during the T20 World Cup cricket final match between India and New Zealand in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, March 8, 2026. - | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
India Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Sanju Samson Credits Sachin Tendulkar Talks After Title Win
India players celebrate their win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup final on March 8, 2026. - | Photo: X/BCCI
India Win ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar And Other Cricket Fraternity Members React
From right, Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, with wife Anjali Tendulkar, daughter Sara Tendulkar during his son's Arjun Tendulkar and industrialist Ravi Ghai’s granddaughter Saaniya Chandhok wedding ceremony, in Mumbai. - | Photo: PTI
Arjun Tendulkar Weds Saaniya Chandhok: Cricketers, B-Town Stars Attend Gala Ceremony In Mumbai
Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok, center, during their mehendi and sangeet ceremony, in Mumbai. Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, left, his wife Anjali Tendulkar, third left, daughter Sara Tendulkar, second left, and others are also seen. - | Photo: PTI
Arjun Tendulkar Weds Saaniya Chandhok: Check Out Star Couple's Mehendi And Sangeet Ceremony Snaps
Related Content

How Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th Hundred?

On this day in 2012 during an Asia Cup match against Bangladesh in Mirpur, the Little Master ended a 369-day wait that had gripped the cricketing world since his 99th ton that he had hit against South Africa in the 2011 Cricket World Cup in Nagpur.

His innings against Bangladesh was a masterclass in temperament rather than typical aggressive flair. Tendulkar played with calculated caution as he anchored the Indian innings with a composed 114 off 147 deliveries.

Sachin Tendulkar also had two crucial partnerships with Virat Kohli (148) and Suresh Raina (86) that helped India post a total of 289. He struck 12 boundaries and a 6 as he navigated a period of immense pressure.

But the moment arrived when he tucked a delivery from Shakib Al Hasan toward square leg for a single to smash his 100th Hundred. His celebration was one of quiet relief rather than exuberant triumph.

Although India had ultimately lost the match, Tendulkar’s achievement stands as a monument to longevity.

Iconic Records Beyond the 100 Hundreds

Sachin Tendulkar retired in 2013 as the most prolific run-scorer ever seen in the history of cricket, finishing with 15,921 Test runs at an average of 53.78 and 18,426 ODI runs averaging 44.83.

Across a staggering 664 international matches, he accumulated a total of 34,357 runs. Beyond his iconic century of centuries, Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs in World Cup history with 2,278 runs and was the first male player to score a double century in ODIs.

He remains the only cricketer to play 200 Test matches and holds the record for the most boundaries in both Test and ODI formats.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. On This Day In 2012: Sachin Tendulkar Scored His 100th Hundred Against Bangladesh 14 Years Ago - Relive The Moment

  2. BAN Vs PAK, 3rd ODI: Pakistan Lodge Complaint After Bangladesh Review In Final Over

  3. IPL 2026 Early Preview: All Your Key Questions Answered

  4. Bangladesh Vs Pakistan, 3rd ODI: Bangla Tigers Clinch Series With 11-Run Victory In Decider Despite Salman Agha's Ton

  5. IPL 2026 Tickets: Where And How To Buy For The First Phase Matches

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Defeat Of This Year

  2. Indian Wells 2026: Medvedev Hands Alcaraz His First Loss Of The Year, To Meet Sinner In Final

  3. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka’s Dominant Run Sets Up Blockbuster Final Against Elena Rybakina

  4. Indian Wells Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Thumps Linda Noskova To Set Up Final Date With Elena Rybakina

  5. Elena Rybakina Vs Elina Svitolina Live Streaming, Indian Wells Open Semi-Final: Preview, H2H, When And Where To Watch

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. BWF Swiss Open 2026: George Bows Out While Mannepalli Advances To 2nd Round; Sat-Chi To Face Japan In Pre-Quarters

  4. BWF Swiss Open 2026: Ayush, Prannoy And Tanvi Exit; Sat-Chi Advance To Last 16 In An Overall Disappointing Day For India

  5. Swiss Open 2026: Treesa-Gayatri Forced To Retire Hurt In Opening Round

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Day In Pics: March 15, 2026

  2. Fresh Trouble Brewing Between Himachal Pradesh, Punjab At Interstate Entry Points

  3. Assembly Election Dates 2026: EC Announces Polling in Four States And One UT Between April 9-29, Results On May 4

  4. Congress Workers Protest Over LPG Shortage

  5. The Quiet Burnout of the Work-From-Home Era

Entertainment News

  1. Oscars 2026: Jessie Buckley Dedicates Her Best Actress Win To “The Beautiful Chaos Of A Mother’s Heart”

  2. Oscars 2026: Javier Bardem Says “No To War And Free Palestine”

  3. Oscars 2026: Saja Kilani Reflects On ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’ And Why Visibility Matters

  4. Red Lorry Film Festival 2026: 10 Horror Essentials To Catch This Weekend

  5. Mona Singh Interview | “I Wanted My Journey To Unfold With Intention Rather Than Impulsivity”

US News

  1. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  2. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  3. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  4. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  5. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

World News

  1. Two Indian LPG Carriers Cross Strait Of Hormuz Safely Amid West Asia Tensions

  2. US-Iran-Israel War: Hezbollah Attacks Golam Heights After Israel Bombs Isfahan

  3. Iran FM Says US ‘Begging’ India To Buy Russian Oil After War With Tehran

  4. Who Is Laura Loomer? Trump's Loyalty Enforcer Or American Face of the Loony Fringe

  5. West Asia Conflict: Photos Of Displaced Civilians In Lebanon, Where Schools And Stadiums Turn Into Shelters During War

Latest Stories

  1. Oscars 2026 Full Winners List: One Battle After Another Leads With 6 Wins Followed By Sinners With 4

  2. Assembly Polls 2026: Puducherry At A Crossroads As Complete Statehood Demands Intensify

  3. Oscars 2026: Sean Penn Wins Best Supporting Actor For One Battle After Another

  4. Oscars 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Wins Best Animated Feature, Creators Honour Korea

  5. Oscars 2026: Ryan Coogler Wins Best Original Screenplay For Sinners, Calls Honour ‘Incredible’

  6. US-Israel-Iran War Enters In Third Week: Recent News Updates

  7. Weekly Horoscope For March 15–21, 2026: Relationship Insights And New Opportunities Ahead For Gemini, Libra And Pisces

  8. Will try our best': Iranian Envoy On Passage For India-Flagged Vessels Via Strait Of Hormuz