FIFA World Cup 2026: Shakira, Burna Boy Release Official Theme Song 'Dai Dai' - Check Clip

Summary of this article
Shakira and Burna Boy have released a new single 'Dai Dai' which is the official song of FIFA WC 26'
FIFA stated that the royalties from the song will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund
The World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and begins in June
Colombian pop sensation Shakira and Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy have collaborated on a FIFA World Cup 2026 original track titled - 'Dai Dai', which will also be the theme song of the marquee tournament.
“Dai Dai brings together the global sounds and energy of Shakira and Burna Boy in a vibrant celebration of football, culture and unity,” FIFA said.
The 'Waka Waka' singer released the teaser of the song by sharing a minute-long clip of the song, with the caption, "From Maracana Stadium, here is "Dai Dai," the FIFA World Cup Official Song 2026.'
FIFA stated that the royalties from the song, which is available on major streaming platforms, will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.
FIFA had also announced that the final on July 19 in New Jersey will feature a star-studded half-time show headlined by Madonna, Shakira and boy band BTS.
The top musicians will star in a Super Bowl-styled half-time show which will be curated by Coldplay's lead singer, Chris Martin at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.
The World Cup will be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico and begins in June.
Other Famous World Cup Songs
Over the years, other FIFA World Cup have seen some famous tracks including Shakira's very own 'Waka Waka' which went global during the 2010 edition.
'La Copa de la Vida' (The Cup Of Life) - Ricky Martin's song was another notable mention which was a hit back in the 1998 FIFA World Cup.
K'NAAN's 'Wavin' Flag' was not the official anthem of the 2010 World Cup but more of an anthem which was quite popular.