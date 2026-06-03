FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil National Football Team Land In The United States

Brazilian soccer player Neymar gives a thumbs up as he disembarks at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig

1/6 Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior disembarks at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





2/6 Brazilian soccer player Casemiro, right, and other teammates disembark at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





3/6 Brazilian soccer player Raphinha disembarks at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





4/6 Brazilian national soccer team coach Carlo Ancelotti talks to reporters as the team arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, June 2, 2026, as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





5/6 Staff of the Brazilian national soccer team disembark at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





6/6 Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior, center right, boards the team bus after disembarking at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig





