FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil National Football Team Land In The United States
Brazil national football has finally landed on American shores ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 starting from June 11. The Selecao plays Morocco on June 13 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to start a group that also includes Haiti and Scotland. All eyes will be on Neymar as the star forward looks to make his mark on the marquee tournament. Neymar was selected for his fourth World Cup in a 26-man squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti despite not playing for the national team since October 2023 when he tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee in a World Cup qualifying game against Uruguay.
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