FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil National Football Team Land In The United States

Brazil national football has finally landed on American shores ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 starting from June 11. The Selecao plays Morocco on June 13 in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to start a group that also includes Haiti and Scotland. All eyes will be on Neymar as the star forward looks to make his mark on the marquee tournament. Neymar was selected for his fourth World Cup in a 26-man squad by coach Carlo Ancelotti despite not playing for the national team since October 2023 when he tore the cruciate ligament in his left knee in a World Cup qualifying game against Uruguay.

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Brazilian soccer player Neymar FIFA World Cup
Brazilian soccer player Neymar gives a thumbs up as he disembarks at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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FIFA World Cup Brazil Soccer Vinícius Júnior
Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior disembarks at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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FIFA WCup Brazil Soccer Casemiro
Brazilian soccer player Casemiro, right, and other teammates disembark at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Brazilian soccer player Raphinha FIFA World Cup
Brazilian soccer player Raphinha disembarks at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Brazilian national soccer team coach Carlo Ancelotti FIFA World Cup 2026
Brazilian national soccer team coach Carlo Ancelotti talks to reporters as the team arrives at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., Tuesday, June 2, 2026, as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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FIFA WCup Brazil Soccer
Staff of the Brazilian national soccer team disembark at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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FIFA World Cup Brazil Soccer
Brazilian soccer player Vinícius Júnior, center right, boards the team bus after disembarking at Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, N.J., as the team arrives ahead of the World Cup soccer tournament. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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