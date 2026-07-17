Rath Yatra 2026: Stampede Leaves Trail of Grief on Day of Devotion

What began as a day of devotion turned tragic when a stampede during Rath Yatra 2026 in Puri claimed lives and left several devotees injured. This photo gallery captures the aftermath of the tragedy and the rescue efforts that overshadowed one of India's most significant religious festivals

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Devotees gathered on the Grand Avenue during the Puri Rath Yatra stampede
Ambulances stuck amid a temporary crowd surge during the ‘Rath Yatra’ festival procession, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Badadanda crowd surge
An ambulance carries injured devotees to hospital after a stampede-like situation broke out during the Jagannath Rath Yatra, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Rath Yatra stampede news
Officials carry a person on a stretcher amid a temporary crowd surge during the ‘Rath Yatra’ festival procession, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, July 16, 2026. Many fell ill in the temporary crowd surge and another person died of cardiac arrest, in an unrelated incident, officials said. | Photo: PTI
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Puri Rath Yatra accident
Volunteers and emergency responders carry a woman on a stretcher after she fell unconscious during the Jagannath Rath Yatra, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, July 16, 2026. . | Photo: PTI
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Devotees injured Rath Yatra Puri
Medical personnel and volunteers shift injured devotees into an ambulance after a stampede-like situation broke out during the Jagannath Rath Yatra, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, July 16, 2026. . | Photo: PTI
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Rath Yatra Grand Avenue stampede pictures
An ambulance makes its way through the crowd to evacuate devotees who fell ill following a crowd surge during the Jagannath Rath Yatra, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Puri Rath Yatra stampede images
Officials carry a person on a stretcher amid a temporary crowd surge during the ‘Rath Yatra’ festival procession, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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Odisha Rath Yatra tragedy photos
An ambulance stuck amid a temporary crowd surge during the ‘Rath Yatra’ festival procession, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, July 16, 2026. . | Photo: PTI
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Puri Rath Yatra Stampede photo gallery
An ambulance carries injured devotees to hospital after a stampede-like situation broke out during the Jagannath Rath Yatra, in Puri, Odisha, Thursday, July 16, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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