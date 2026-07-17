Rath Yatra 2026: Stampede Leaves Trail of Grief on Day of Devotion
What began as a day of devotion turned tragic when a stampede during Rath Yatra 2026 in Puri claimed lives and left several devotees injured. This photo gallery captures the aftermath of the tragedy and the rescue efforts that overshadowed one of India's most significant religious festivals
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