InDepth | Punjab Politics: Who Can Challenge AAP’s Dominance?

The fact that the confrontation has happened just a few months before the elections has interwoven religion directly into the state’s political discourse and opened a potentially significant challenge for a party which has, until now, largely succeeded in framing Punjab politics around governance and welfare, rather than Panthic issues. While the Akal Takht possesses no constitutional authority over an elected government, its moral authority among many Sikhs remains substantial, so it remains to be seen if it will lead to an immediate collapse in support or if the election narrative will begin shifting away from governance and towards questions of religious identity.