Akal Takht Declares Bhagwant Mann ‘Anti-Guru’, ‘Panth Virodhi’ As Political Storm Brews Ahead Of Punjab Polls

The Akal Takht has declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann “anti-Guru” and “Panth Virodhi” over a controversial viral video and alleged conduct deemed offensive to Sikh sentiments.
The ruling AAP disputes the findings and accuses opponents of politicising Sikh institutions.
Ahead of the 2027 Punjab Assembly polls, the verdict could hurt AAP’s standing among sections of the Sikh electorate and provide fresh ammunition to opposition parties.
In a development with potentially far-reaching political consequences, the Akal Takht, the highest temporal authority of Sikhism, has declared Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann a “Guru Dokhi” (anti-Guru) and “Khalsa Panth Virodhi” (opposed to the Khalsa Panth). The pronouncement was made by acting Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj after a meeting of the five Sikh high priests in Amritsar.
The Sikh clergy also directed members of the Sikh community to sever ties with Mann and summoned Sikh legislators and ministers over the controversy linked to a purported viral video that allegedly hurt Sikh religious sentiments.
According to Akal Takht representatives, forensic examinations commissioned by the institution concluded that the video was authentic and not AI-generated, a claim strongly disputed by the ruling Aam Aadmi Party.
The row has been simmering since January, when Mann was summoned by the Akal Takht over alleged remarks concerning Sikh institutions, traditions and religious practices. Although the chief minister appeared before the Sikh clergy and pledged respect for the institution, the controversy remained unresolved pending examination of the disputed video.
Opposition parties have seized on the development. Leaders from the Bharatiya Janata Party have demanded Mann’s resignation, while AAP has accused the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Badal family of politicising Sikh institutions to regain lost political ground.
Why This Could Be A Huge Setback Ahead Of The 2027 Punjab Polls
The Akal Takht’s verdict carries significance beyond religion because Sikh institutions have historically influenced Punjab’s political discourse. While the edict has no constitutional force, it can shape public opinion, especially among sections of the Sikh electorate that view the Akal Takht as the supreme religious authority.
For Mann and AAP, the timing is sensitive. The party swept the 2022 Assembly election by cutting across traditional caste and religious voting blocs. A sustained perception that the chief minister has offended Sikh sentiments could dent AAP’s standing in rural Punjab, where religious identity often intersects with electoral behaviour.
The controversy also gives rivals such as the SAD, BJP and Congress an opportunity to question AAP’s relationship with Sikh institutions. Moreover, the dispute overlaps with the contentious anti-sacrilege law passed by the Punjab government, ensuring that religion and governance remain intertwined political issues in the run-up to 2027. If the matter continues to dominate public debate, it could become one of the defining narratives of the next Assembly election.