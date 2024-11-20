Despite this, the political observers in Punjab claim that Badal may continue to call his shorts. At the same time, Akali Dal’s relevance in Punjab politics can’t be oversighted in the wake of the emergence of the Sikh radicals, getting electoral space vacated by the Akali Dal. Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar went on record during one of his interviews, saying that weakening the Akali Dal would not be in the larger interest of Punjab.