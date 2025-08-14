Iran’s Leadership Weighs Path Forward After U.S.-Israeli Strikes

Khamenei holds the final say. Insiders say he has reached a consensus with top clerics to resume nuclear talks, believing this course is essential to the Islamic Republic’s survival. The calculus is shaped by warnings from U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that any resumption of uranium enrichment could trigger new strikes. Trump has openly stated, “We’ll be back” if Tehran restarts enrichment, while Tehran has vowed retaliation.