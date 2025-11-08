Rishabh Pant Retires Hurt During India A Match, Doubts Over Fitness For South Africa Tests - Video

Rishabh Pant retired hurt during India A’s match in Bengaluru
Suffered blows to helmet, wrist, and abdomen
Fitness concerns arise ahead of South Africa Test series
India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was forced off the field and officially retired hurt during the second unofficial Test against South Africa A in Bengaluru after sustaining multiple blows to his helmet, wrist and abdomen.
The incident came just days after Pant was named vice-captain of India’s upcoming two-Test series against South Africa, a role he appeared set to resume after making a strong comeback. The concerns are genuine. Having walked in at No. 5 during India A’s second innings, Pant faced a barrage of short-pitch bowling, showed visible discomfort, and eventually departed the field at 108-4 while the hosts were still in control of the match.
Watch the video:
Comeback Hit a Stumbling Block Ahead of Test Series
Pant’s return to the Test picture had been carefully orchestrated. He displayed promise earlier in the tour, helping steer India A to victory and securing selection in India’s 15-member squad against South Africa that will begin the Test series on November 14 in Kolkata.
But the timing of this setback, just days before the first ball, raises questions about his readiness. Pant had to retire hurt after being hit on the helmet, forearm and abdomen in quick succession, indicating the potential for deeper issues than first assumed.
Big Blow for India Ahead Of South Africa Series
This injury concern places additional pressure on the management and the support staff. They now must evaluate not only Pant’s fitness, but also whether reliance on him in a leadership and wicket-keeping role is wise so close to the opening Test.
If Pant is unavailable or playing below full fitness, India may need to rethink their combination. The ripple effects could see changes in the wicket-keeping role, batting order, and even leadership hierarchy, all heading into a crucial home series where momentum and stability will matter considerably.