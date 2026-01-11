IND Vs NZ 1st ODI: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Treated To Special Felicitation At BCA Stadium - Watch

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma felicitated
This took placed during the 1st ODI against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara
India, New Zealand are involved in a white-ball series
India's veteran cricket duo Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are in action in their ODI series against New Zealand at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. The Men In Blue were in action for the first time this ear, as they returned to the field after the South Africa T20Is.
However, the talking point was the felicitation ceremony that was held for Rohit and Virat during the mid-innings during the 1st ODI in Vadodara on Sunday. As the Kiwis innings ended, the two batters were told to stay back as the Baroda Cricket Association members as well as the BCCI officials including Jay Shah were about to felicitate the duo.
The two were sent in a wooden almirah with their posters stuck on the door. They then made their way out of it amidst huge cheers from the crowd. ICC chairman Jay Shah, BCCI president Mithun Manhas and vice-president Rajeev Shukla were in-attendance as they clapped the veteran duo.
Have We Seen This Before?
Spanish La Liga side, Villarreal FC unveiled their player Santi Cazorla in similar fashion (almost) with a glass tube and smoke coming out of it. A man standing outside of the tube (a magician), points to the door as lights go on and then Cazorla comes out of it.
Check:
Speaking of the match, New Zealand ended their first innings as but reaching the target of 300. The highlights of the innings were strong half-centuries from Daryl Mitchell, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls.