India At ICC T20 World Cup: Captaincy Records Over The Years

Rohit Sharma led India for the first time in an ICC competition in 2022, when India played the ICC T20 World Cup. After a poor last edition, Rohit and coach Rahul Dravid went through a new set of preparations. India did better in the group stages, making it to the semi-finals this time. But in the semi-final, they were demolished by England. Alex Hales and Jos Buttler chased down India's score of 168 in just 16 overs, without losing any wicket. With the defeat, India bowed out of the competition.