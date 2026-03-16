Arsenal Vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview, UEFA Champions League: Head-To-Head, Lineups, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2025-26: Know all about the ARS vs LEV Round of 16 second leg match, including preview, prediction, lineups, head-to-head records, live streaming details, and more

Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Published at:
Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen Preview UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 leg 2
Arsenal players celebrate after a goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Everton in London, England, Saturday, March 14, 2026. | Photo: AP/Kin Cheung
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Arsenal face Bayer Leverkusen in UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg on Tuesday

  • Arsenal held 1-1 in first leg with Kai Havertz scoring stoppage-time penalty

  • Find out when and where to watch the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen match live on TV and online

Arsenal look to continue their pursuit of a treble when they welcome Bayer Leverkusen to the Emirates Stadium for the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Gunners saw their winning run in the Champions League come to an end as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Bayer Leverkusen in the first leg in Germany. The Bundesliga side dominated for long periods of the contest, with Robert Andrich scoring from a corner in the first minute of the second half.

Arsenal had to rely on a last-minute penalty won by Noni Madueke, which former Leverkusen player Kai Havertz converted in stoppage time, to rescue a vital draw. This result keeps the London side as favourites to seal a place in the quarter-finals for the third consecutive year.

Meanwhile, Leverkusen are coming off the back of a 1-1 draw against Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich, who went down to nine men. However, Kasper Hjulmand’s side have won just once in their last seven games in all competitions, and will have their work cut out to pull off an upset against the English Premier League table toppers.

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Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Head-To-Head Record

Arsenal and Bayer Leverkusen have played each other three times across all competitions. The Gunners have one win – a 4-1 win at home in 2002 – while the other two matches have ended in draws.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Team News

Arsenal will be without Jurrien Timber, who suffered an injury in the last game against Everton. Mikel Arteta offered no update about the Dutchman’s availability, so either Cristhian Mosquera or Ben White will slot in at right back. Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard (knee injury) and Mikel Merino (foot injury) are certainly out of contention, but Leandro Trossard may make a return to the squad, having recovered from his knee problems.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen saw Aleix Garcia and Martin Terrier come off injured against Bayern. While Garcia remains a doubt for the upcoming match due to concussion protocols, there’s a chance Terrier will be fit in time. Alejandro Grimaldo is available, having served his suspension.

However, the German side will be without goalkeeper Mark Flekken, who has returned to training after suffering a knee injury, but isn’t fit enough to play. Loic Bade (hamstring injury), Arthur (knee injury), Eliesse Ben Seghir (ankle injury), and Lucas Vazquez (calf injury) will miss the upcoming match.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Predicted Lineups

Arsenal: David Raya; Cristhian Mosquera, William Saliba, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice; Bukayo Saka, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Martinelli; Viktor Gyokeres.

Bayer Leverkusen: Janis Blaswich; Jarell Quansah, Robert Andrich, Edmond Tapsoba; Ernest Poku, Exequiel Palacios, Equi Fernandez, Alejandro Grimaldo; Malik Tillman, Ibrahim Maza; Christian Kofane.

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Prediction

Arsenal have won their last six matches at home, which include four clean sheets, and have found a way to win matches even when not at their best. Unless Leverkusen pull a rabbit out of the hat, the Gunners will be overwhelming favourites to win the tie in front of their fans.

Prediction: Arsenal 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen: Live Streaming Details

Q

When and where is the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg being played?

A

The Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be played on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, at 11:15 PM IST. The match will be hosted at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Q

Where to watch the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live online?

A

The Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

Q

Where to watch the Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg live on TV?

A

The Arsenal vs Bayer Leverkusen, UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Round of 16 second leg will not be televised live on any TV channels in India.

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