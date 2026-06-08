IND Vs AFG, One-Off Test: India Crush Afghanistan to Script Record-Breaking Victory

India trounced Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs to register their biggest innings win in history in the one-off test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. Starting the day 3 at 113/5, Afghanistan were bundled for a paltry 152 courtesy of a six-wicket haul by debutant Manav Suthar. The Afghan Atalans were then forced to follow on by the hosts and were looking fine at one stage with 70/1. But when it looked like they were crawling back in the match with a small partnership, they ended up losing wickets in clusters to hand control of the match back to India. The Afghan Atalans went from 70/1 to 98/5 and then eventually got wrapped up at 112. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav took four and three wickets each to wrap up things for India inside the third day of the match

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Published at:
Published at:
India won by an innings and 300 runs
India's Manav Suthar, center, lifts the winner's trophy alongside his teammates as they celebrate after winning the lone cricket Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
1/13
Afghanistan vs India 1st Test
India's captain Shubman Gill poses with the winner's trophy after his team wins the lone cricket Test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/13
India vs Afghanistan Test Match
India's and Afghanistan's players shake hands after India won the cricket test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/13
Afghanistan vs India Test Match
India's Kuldeep Yadav, center, right, shakes hands with Afghanistan's Mohammad Saleem after India won the cricket test match against Afghanistan in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/13
India vs Afghanistan Test Match
Afghanistan's Nangeyalia Kharote bats on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/13
Afghanistan vs India Test Match
Afghanistan's Afsar Zazai, left, and batting partner Azmatullah Omarzai run between the wickets on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/13
IND vs AFG: 1st Test
Afghanistan's Sediqullah Atal bats on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/13
AFG vs IND: 1st Test
Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah bats on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/13
India vs Afghanistan, 1st Test Washington Sundar
India's Washington Sundar celebrates the wicket of Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/13
Afghanistan vs India, 1st Test
Afghanistan's Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India, Monday, June 8, 2026. () | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
10/13
India vs Afghanistan 1st Test
India's Manav Suthar, fourth left, celebrates with teammates his fifth wicket of the innings on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
11/13
Afghanistan vs India 1st Test
India's Manav Suthar, second left, holds the ball up after taking his fifth wicket of the innings on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
12/13
India vs Afghanistan Test Match
Afghanistan's Sharafuddin Ashraf, left, walks toward batting partner Rahmat Shah as the latter celebrates his fifty runs on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
13/13
Afghanistan vs India Test Match
Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah celebrates his fifty runs on day three of the cricket test match between Afghanistan and India in New Chandigarh, India. | Photo: AP/Ashwini Bhatia
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories