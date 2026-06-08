IND Vs AFG, One-Off Test: India Crush Afghanistan to Script Record-Breaking Victory
India trounced Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs to register their biggest innings win in history in the one-off test at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, New Chandigarh. Starting the day 3 at 113/5, Afghanistan were bundled for a paltry 152 courtesy of a six-wicket haul by debutant Manav Suthar. The Afghan Atalans were then forced to follow on by the hosts and were looking fine at one stage with 70/1. But when it looked like they were crawling back in the match with a small partnership, they ended up losing wickets in clusters to hand control of the match back to India. The Afghan Atalans went from 70/1 to 98/5 and then eventually got wrapped up at 112. Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav took four and three wickets each to wrap up things for India inside the third day of the match
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