France Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Third-Place Play-Off At Miami

France vs England Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: From the agony of semi-final heartbreak, France and England are set to collide in a high-stakes battle for the bronze medal at Miami Stadium. Having fallen to Spain and Argentina respectively, both European heavyweights are desperate to salvage their campaigns with a podium finish. For Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus, this encounter serves as an emotional curtain call, marking the legendary manager’s 187th and final match at the helm. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel’s England are eager to prove their resilience after being minutes away from a final appearance, aiming for their best finish in six decades. With star power like Kylian Mbappé—still hunting for a Golden Boot—and Jude Bellingham set to take center stage, the match promises a tactical and physical spectacle. It is a final chance for both nations to leave the United States with their heads held high. See the best photos from the FRA vs ENG football match here:

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Outlook Sports Desk
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France Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos
France's Kylian Mbappe jogs onto the field for warmups before the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
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Englands Harry Kane (9) and Elliot Anderson (8) lead the team onto the pitch for warmups before the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens
England's Harry Kane (9) and Elliot Anderson (8) lead the team onto the pitch for warmups before the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
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Frances Kylian Mbappe prepares to lead the team onto the pitch for warmups before the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens
France's Kylian Mbappe prepares to lead the team onto the pitch for warmups before the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
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Englands Harry Kane (9) walks on the pitch prior to the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens
England's Harry Kane (9) walks on the pitch prior to the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
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French players walk onto the pitch for warmups for the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Garden
French players walk onto the pitch for warmups for the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Garden Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
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Englands Declan Rice greets fans prior to the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens
England's Declan Rice greets fans prior to the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
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Fans wait for the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens
Fans wait for the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
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France head coach Didier Deschamps, center, walks onto the pitch with staff as fans look on before the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens
France head coach Didier Deschamps, center, walks onto the pitch with staff as fans look on before the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
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Englands Dan Burn, left, Harry Kane, center, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, right front, lead the team off the pitch after their arrival for the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens
England's Dan Burn, left, Harry Kane, center, and goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, right front, lead the team off the pitch after their arrival for the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens Rebecca Blackwell/AP Photo
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Teams march onto the pitch ahead of the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens
Teams march onto the pitch ahead of the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens Marta Lavandier/AP Photo
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France supporters cheer ahead the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens,
France supporters cheer ahead the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens, Marta Lavandier/AP Photo
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England head coach Thomas Tuchel stands on the pitch prior to the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens
England head coach Thomas Tuchel stands on the pitch prior to the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/ Ap Photo
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Englands Ezri Konsa, right, is congratulated by Declan Rice after scoring his sides 2nd goal during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens
England's Ezri Konsa, right, is congratulated by Declan Rice after scoring his side's 2nd goal during the World Cup third-place playoff soccer match between France and England in Miami Gardens Lynne Sladky/AP Photo
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