France Vs England, FIFA World Cup: See Best Photos From Third-Place Play-Off At Miami
France vs England Live Match Gallery, FIFA World Cup 2026: From the agony of semi-final heartbreak, France and England are set to collide in a high-stakes battle for the bronze medal at Miami Stadium. Having fallen to Spain and Argentina respectively, both European heavyweights are desperate to salvage their campaigns with a podium finish. For Didier Deschamps’ Les Bleus, this encounter serves as an emotional curtain call, marking the legendary manager’s 187th and final match at the helm. Meanwhile, Thomas Tuchel’s England are eager to prove their resilience after being minutes away from a final appearance, aiming for their best finish in six decades. With star power like Kylian Mbappé—still hunting for a Golden Boot—and Jude Bellingham set to take center stage, the match promises a tactical and physical spectacle. It is a final chance for both nations to leave the United States with their heads held high. See the best photos from the FRA vs ENG football match here:
1/12
2/12
3/12
4/12
5/12
6/12
7/12
8/12
9/12
10/12
11/12
12/12
Stay updated with the latest football news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from all the football tournaments. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, tennis, badminton, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE