In Pictures | Across India, Voices Rise In Solidarity With Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

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Activists and students light candles during a vigil in solidarity with educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days in protest demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Saturday, July 18, 2026. Wangchuk was forcibly removed during his hunger strike from the Jantar Mantar earlier in the day by the Delhi Police and whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital. | Photo: PTI