In Pictures | Across India, Voices Rise In Solidarity With Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike

From Ladakh to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and beyond, citizens, students, activists and civil society groups have taken to the streets to back Sonam Wangchuk's demand for constitutional safeguards, environmental protection and greater accountability for Ladakh.

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CJP Dipke begins indefinte hunger strike
CPI(M) supporters take out a protest march in solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who is on hunger strike demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Siliguri, West Bengal, Saturday, July 18, 2026. | Photo: PTI
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AIDSO protest in Bengaluru
All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO) members raise slogans during a protest against the alleged removal of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk from an indefinite hunger strike, in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, July 18, 2026. | Photo: AP/Shailendra Bhojak
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AISF protest in Mumbai
All India Students' Federation (AISF) member during a protest to express solidarity with climate activist Sonam Wangchuk’s indefinite hunger strike, in Mumbai, Maharashtra, Saturday, July 18, 2026. Wangchuk was hospitalized in accordance with the Delhi High Court's directions after his health worsened and is receiving the required medical intervention. | Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade
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CPI(M) protest in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk
Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) supporters take out a rally in solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk outside the University of Calcutta, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, July 18, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) supporters
Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) supporters take out a rally in solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk outside the University of Calcutta, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, July 18, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Sonam Wangchuk hunger strike
Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) supporters take out a rally in solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk outside the University of Calcutta, in Kolkata, West Bengal, Saturday, July 18, 2026. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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CJP protest in Delhis Jantar Mantar
Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke begins indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar after activist Sonam Wangchuk, unseen, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, was shifted to a hospital for medical care, in New Delhi, Saturday, July 18, 2026. CJP spokesperson Saurav Das is also seen. | Photo: PTI/Arun Sharma
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Protest in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk
Activists and students light candles during a vigil in solidarity with educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days in protest demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Saturday, July 18, 2026. Wangchuk was forcibly removed during his hunger strike from the Jantar Mantar earlier in the day by the Delhi Police and whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital. | Photo: PTI
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Protest in solidarity with Sonam Wangchuk in nagpur
Activists and students light candles during a vigil in solidarity with educator and climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days in protest demanding Pradhan's resignation over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Saturday, July 18, 2026. Wangchuk was forcibly removed during his hunger strike from the Jantar Mantar earlier in the day by the Delhi Police and whisked away to Safdarjung Hospital. | Photo: PTI
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