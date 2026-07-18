In Pictures | Across India, Voices Rise In Solidarity With Sonam Wangchuk's Hunger Strike
From Ladakh to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and beyond, citizens, students, activists and civil society groups have taken to the streets to back Sonam Wangchuk's demand for constitutional safeguards, environmental protection and greater accountability for Ladakh.
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