Police Hospitalise Sonam Wangchuk as Hunger Strike Enters Day 21

Delhi Police evacuated climate activist Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital following Delhi High Court directions and critical medical advice.
Wangchuk had been on an open-ended hunger strike at Jantar Mantar since June 28, 2026, to protest alleged NEET exam irregularities.
Protesters from the Cockroach Janata Party attempted to obstruct the police evacuation, causing a brief commotion at the protest site.
Police took climate activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk to a hospital on Saturday with the intervention occurring after he had endured 20 days of a continuous hunger strike at Jantar Mantar.
Delhi Police stated they executed the evacuation following directions from the Delhi High Court and medical advice regarding his deteriorating health. Wangchuk began an indefinite fast on June 28, 2026, in New Delhi.
Police Face Obstruction
Demonstrators at Jantar Mantar tried to obstruct the evacuation, causing a slight commotion. The DCP New Delhi detailed the operation on X.
"While complying with the orders of Hon’ble High Court the protestors tried to create obstruction, in which slight commotion ensued, however police took maximum restrain and undertook the exercise safely," the DCP said.
Police also urged the remaining demonstrators to leave the area without incident.
Protest Demands and Health
The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) led the protest, which focused on alleged irregularities in competitive examinations like NEET. Protesters demanded the resignation of the education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and accountability from the government.
His supporters raised concerns over his health after doctors warned his fast had reached a critical stage. A medical update on Friday showed Wangchuk lost 350 grams in 24 hours, with his weight falling to 56.55 kg.
The Delhi High Court had earlier directed authorities to ensure regular monitoring of his health, stressing that his condition required attention.
There had been calls from various personalities across politics and Bollywood for Wangchuk to end his strike but he remained defiant in his stand to continue the fast until the government took notice.
Planned March Ahead
Wangchuk had urged his supporters to participate in a planned march to Parliament on July 20. The date of the march coincided with the start of the monsoon session of the Parliament.
Several high profile political leders had visited him at the protest site expressed their support and pledged to join the march. These included former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and Rajya sabha MP Sanjay Singh
Wangchuk said he wanted the government to take note of the protesters' concerns rather than end the fast without action.
Reactions
Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali Angmo took to X over her husband's hospitalisation and asked that nothing be fed to him without her consent.
"I am at Safdarjung hospital in Delhi where Sonam Wangchuk has been admitted. Nothing should be administered to him orally or intravenous without take consent from me, his family and his doctors who have been monitoring his health for the past 20 days," she said.
Meanwhile CJP founder Abhijit Dipke in a brief message on X said that following Wangchuk's hospitalisation he will begin an indefinite hunger strike.
"I am starting an indefinite hunger strike beginning right now," he said in the post.