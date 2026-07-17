Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: Zoya Akhtar, Kiran Rao Among 60 Filmmakers And Academics Writers Urging Him To End Fast

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
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Calling him the nation's "collective conscience", they also urged authorities to begin meaningful dialogue before his health deteriorates further.

Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike
60 Public Figures Urge Him To Stop Fast Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • More than 60 public figures urged Sonam Wangchuk to end his hunger strike.

  • Joint letter described Wangchuk as the nation's collective conscience and environmental champion.

  • Wangchuk vowed to continue until July 20 despite serious medical concerns over health.

More than 60 filmmakers, writers, academics and journalists from India have signed a joint letter urging Sonam Wangchuk to end his ongoing hunger strike, marking a rare show of solidarity from across India's cultural and intellectual communities. While appealing to Wangchuk to call off his fast, the signatories also urged the government to initiate meaningful dialogue as concerns over the climate activist's deteriorating health continue to grow.

Filmmakers and writers call Sonam Wangchuk 'Our collective conscience'

The joint statement described Sonam Wangchuk as "our collective conscience", praising his commitment to protecting both the environment and the future of India's youth. The signatories wrote that he was "too precious to lose in this tragic way" and said his "sacrifice and courage have inspired people around the world." They also appealed to the authorities to engage with him through dialogue and "honour the spirit of public service" that he represents.

The letter has been signed by more than 60 public figures, including filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Mira Nair, Deepa Mehta, Kiran Rao and Payal Kapadia, alongside writers Arundhati Roy, Amitav Ghosh and Pankaj Mishra. Actors Nandita Das and Konkona Sen Sharma have also added their names.

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Kiran Rao Extends Support To Sonam Wangchuk Amid His Hunger Strike, Criticises Authorities For 'Complete Silence'

By Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sonam Wangchuk says he will continue until July 20

Addressing supporters at Jantar Mantar, Wangchuk acknowledged that his body had weakened but insisted that his determination remained strong. According to PTI, he said, "I am weak from the outside but very strong inside." He also urged supporters to gather in large numbers for the CJP's planned peaceful march to Parliament on July 20, which coincides with the opening of the Monsoon Session.

CJP Protest: I Will Stay Alive till July 20 at Any Cost, says Wangchuk; Pawan Khera Visits Agitators - null
CJP Protest: I Will Stay Alive till July 20 at Any Cost, says Wangchuk; Pawan Khera Visits Agitators

By PTI

Doctors have warned that Wangchuk's prolonged fast has entered a critical stage and could soon begin affecting his organs. Despite the growing health concerns, he has maintained that he will continue his protest while urging supporters to keep the movement peaceful.

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