Sonam Wangchuk Hunger Strike: Zoya Akhtar, Kiran Rao Among 60 Filmmakers And Academics Writers Urging Him To End Fast

Filmmakers and writers call Sonam Wangchuk 'Our collective conscience'

The joint statement described Sonam Wangchuk as "our collective conscience", praising his commitment to protecting both the environment and the future of India's youth. The signatories wrote that he was "too precious to lose in this tragic way" and said his "sacrifice and courage have inspired people around the world." They also appealed to the authorities to engage with him through dialogue and "honour the spirit of public service" that he represents.