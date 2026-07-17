Raaka: Deepika Padukone Shoots Demanding Action Sequences For Atlee's Sci-Fi Film In Her Third Trimester

On Deepika's commitment on the Raaka set, a crew member told the portal, "She was determined to do everything to complete the film before she takes a maternity break. Some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost gruelling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this. It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who she also gets her unwavering attention"