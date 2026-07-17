Raaka: Deepika Padukone Shoots Demanding Action Sequences For Atlee's Sci-Fi Film In Her Third Trimester

Deepika Padukone is filming strenuous stunt sequences and working night shifts for her upcoming movie Raaka during her third trimester.
The actor is seven months pregnant and is shooting daily without breaks to complete the project before her maternity leave.
A crew member expressed deep admiration for her dedication, saying that she also balances work while caring for her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter.
Actor Deepika Padukone is expecting her second child with Ranveer Singh. She is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Amidst this, she has been performing demanding action sequences and working night shifts in Mumbai for Atlee's upcoming sci-fi film Raaka, which stars Allu Arjun as the male lead.
Padukone, 40, is seven months pregnant. She is filming daily without breaks to finish the project on time before her maternity leave begins, Variety India reported.
Deepika Padukone shoots gruelling action scenes for Raaka
Padukone, who is known for championing a defined eight-hour shift and maintaining a healthy work-life balance, is currently stretching professional limits to fulfil the intense demands of this production.
The production team has immense respect for her dedication and capacity to manage a rigorous work timetable. The Pathaan actress is also giving equal time to her 22-month-old daughter at home despite her busy schedule.
On Deepika's commitment on the Raaka set, a crew member told the portal, "She was determined to do everything to complete the film before she takes a maternity break. Some of the action sequences are very demanding, almost gruelling, but despite the challenges, she has been able to accomplish this. It is inspiring for everyone on the sets to see Deepika perform like this. Not to forget, she has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter at home, who she also gets her unwavering attention"
About Raaka
Raaka is one of the ambitious science fiction and fantasy action spectacles directed by Atlee. Mounted on a huge scale, the film marks Padukone and Allu Arjun's first project together. Earlier, she worked with Atlee in Jawan (2023).
The pan-India film promises to be filled with advanced visual effects and intense stunt sequences. It is expected to hit the theatres in 2027.
Apart from Raaka, Deepika also has King with Shah Rukh Khan.