Tom Cruise Reviews The Odyssey, Reveals What Left Him Wanting To Watch It Again

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Hollywood star thanked Nolan and the cast while revealing the one thing that impressed him enough to make him want an immediate second viewing.

The Odyssey Review
Tom Cruise Reviews The Odyssey Photo: IMDb
Summary of this article

  • Tom Cruise praised The Odyssey and said he immediately wanted another theatre viewing.

  • Christopher Nolan's epic currently holds an impressive 96 percent Rotten Tomatoes score.

  • Opening weekend projections estimate between $85 million and $95 million worldwide box office.

Tom Cruise reviews The Odyssey with glowing praise after watching Christopher Nolan's latest epic on the big screen. The Hollywood star shared his reaction on social media, applauding Nolan's ambitious filmmaking and thanking the director, producer Emma Thomas and the entire cast and crew. Cruise also revealed that the experience left him eager to return to the cinema for another viewing.

Tom Cruise praises Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

After attending an early IMAX screening, Tom Cruise said that the film delivered an unforgettable theatrical experience. In a post shared on social media, gratitude was expressed towards Christopher Nolan, Emma Thomas and everyone involved in the production. It was also revealed by Cruise that he could not wait to watch the film again, highlighting how deeply the experience had resonated with him.

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His post quickly attracted attention online, with fans celebrating the endorsement. Several social media users suggested that Cruise's recommendation alone was enough to convince them to book tickets, while others described his reaction as one of the strongest compliments a filmmaker could receive.

The Odyssey continues strong critical run

Cruise's praise arrives as The Odyssey continues to receive widespread acclaim from critics. The film currently holds a 96% Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes and is projected to earn between $85 million and $95 million during its opening weekend, potentially surpassing the opening performance of Oppenheimer.

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Written and directed by Christopher Nolan, The Odyssey stars Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Zendaya and Lupita Nyong'o. Inspired by Homer's epic poem, the film follows Odysseus' perilous journey home after the Trojan War while exploring his enduring relationship with Penelope.

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The film has now opened in theatres after receiving an 'A' certificate from the Indian censor board without any cuts.

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