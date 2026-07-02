The Odyssey Final Trailer: Matt Damon Heads Home In Christopher Nolan's Fantasy Epic

"My journey ends where it began—at home." Odysseus delivers this opening monologue in the newly released footage. The trailer previews several key narrative beats from the classic text. These sequences include the hero's encounter with the Cyclops Polyphemus and the seductive call of the Sirens. It also teases the bloody confrontation with the suitors awaiting his return in Ithaca. Beyond the action set pieces, the trailer shifts focus from the fantastical elements to highlight the emotional toll that the ten-year voyage extracted from Odysseus and his remaining crew. Shots of stormy seas, battle-torn landscapes, and fierce clashes in Ithaca leap on screen, as Odysseus sets out on a perilous decade-long journey home after the Trojan War. He races to reunite with his wife and bring back order to his kingdom, which is under siege by a horde of ruthless suitors trying to claim the empty throne.