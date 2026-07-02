The Odyssey Final Trailer: Matt Damon Heads Home In Christopher Nolan's Fantasy Epic

The Odyssey has dropped its final countdown trailer.
Christopher Nolan's epic is among the year's most anticipated films.
The Odyssey has a formidable ensemble including the likes of Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway and Robert Pattinson.
Universal Pictures has now released a final trailer for Christopher Nolan's epic saga, The Odyssey. Earlier, Universal confirmed that The Odyssey will be skipping word-of-mouth and influencer preview screenings. Instead, the film will only be screened for critics following the world premiere in London on Jul. 6, 2026. This made an online stir as this was bypassing the regular route that most studio movies nowadays are treading. The Odyssey was filmed across multiple international locations, including Greece, Morocco, Italy, Iceland and Scotland. Nolan and cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema used newer IMAX cameras for the production after years of working around the format’s size, noise and logistical demands.
A Mythic Visual Spectacle
"My journey ends where it began—at home." Odysseus delivers this opening monologue in the newly released footage. The trailer previews several key narrative beats from the classic text. These sequences include the hero's encounter with the Cyclops Polyphemus and the seductive call of the Sirens. It also teases the bloody confrontation with the suitors awaiting his return in Ithaca. Beyond the action set pieces, the trailer shifts focus from the fantastical elements to highlight the emotional toll that the ten-year voyage extracted from Odysseus and his remaining crew. Shots of stormy seas, battle-torn landscapes, and fierce clashes in Ithaca leap on screen, as Odysseus sets out on a perilous decade-long journey home after the Trojan War. He races to reunite with his wife and bring back order to his kingdom, which is under siege by a horde of ruthless suitors trying to claim the empty throne.
Bringing Homer to Life
This project represents the first major, big-budget Hollywood adaptation of Homer's epic poem since the early 2000s sword-and-sandal boom. To construct the ancient landscape, the production team utilised a hybrid of cutting-edge virtual production stages and extensive on-location filming across the Mediterranean, the publication reported. The ensemble cast features Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Zendaya and others. The film is produced by Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan for Syncopy, with Thomas Hayslip serving as executive producer. Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey is scheduled to be released in theaters on Jul. 17, 2026.