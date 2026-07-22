Ratna Pathak Shah Champions Students' Protest, Challenges India's 'Vishwaguru' Claim

Ratna Pathak Shah backed the students' protest.
She referred to the Eklavya myth.
She acknowledged the mistakes of the older generation and extended her absolute support to the youths protesting for education reforms.
Ratna Pathak Shah has firmly spoken in support of students and young people protesting at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar. The 69-year-old actor brought up the legend of Eklavya from Hindu mythology, which she emphasised is being replayed today, where those claiming to be the country's "Vishwaguru" are, in fact, snatching the future of young people.
Why Did Ratna Pathak Shah Bring Up Eklavya?
"When I was a child, I heard a story that gave me goosebumps, the story of Eklavya. I was stunned. I remember wondering, what kind of teacher is this who asks a child, his own disciple, to give up his entire future in the form of his thumb?," she said in the video in Hindi.
"Today, however, I finally understand what kind of teacher that was, and what kind of teachers we continue to see around us even today. We speak of becoming a Vishwaguru (teacher to the world), yet we cannot even stand with or connect with our own students. It's astonishing. What kind of teachers are we?," she lamented.
Pathak Shah went on to interrogate those who profess to be the custodians of India's education system. "And it's also time for us to apologise to you. Because it is my generation that allowed things to reach this point. We could see this happening, but we failed to stop it at the right time and in the right way. That is why we no longer have the moral authority to guide you," she said.
Shah felt it was paramount to apologise to students for not preventing the current situation.
Wrapping her message on a hopeful note, Ratna Pathak Shah assured the students that they would not have to face the struggle alone. She offered her deepest solidarity to the protesting students.
The protests, organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), demand education reforms, accountability for the NEET paper leak, and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Tensions rose after clashes with police went viral online. The movement has drawn support from figures like Sonam Wangchuk (currently on hunger strike), Shabana Azmi, and Prakash Raj as calls for transparency keep escalating.