Aamir Khan Exits Ashneer Grover Biopic Over Creative Differences? Here's What We Know

Aamir Khan has reportedly parted ways with Rahul Mody, who was supposed to direct the Ashneer Grover biopic.
The upcoming movie will also feature Shraddha Kapoor as Grover's on-screen wife.
The production team is actively looking to recast the lead role of Grover with a relatively younger actor.
Actor Aamir Khan has reportedly opted out of the upcoming biopic based on the life of start-up founder Ashneer Grover. It was reported earlier this year that Khan would team up with debutant director Rahul Mody for the biopic. Shraddha Kapoor was reported to play the female lead opposite Khan. A report in Bollywood Hungama states that the actor has walked out of the project due to creative differences with Mody.
Aamir Khan exits Ashneer Grover biopic due to creative differences?
Khan spent significant time developing the script to align the project with his creative sensibilities before the departure.
"Aamir is fascinated by the world of start-ups, and was keen to get into the zone with the Ashneer Grover biopic. He sat on the script and developed it to the best of his sensibilities. But eventually, he ended up having creative differences with Rahul Mody, leading to the duo parting ways," a source told the portal.
Recasting and production plans
Mody and Kapoor, who are a real-life couple, remain fully committed to making the film. The production team is actively looking to recast the lead role of Grover with a relatively younger actor.
"The real-life couple is now looking to recast the film, and get a relatively younger name to play the part of Ashneer Grover. The conversations are on with two-three top names, and the cast is expected to be locked soon," the source added.
Active discussions are currently ongoing with two to three top stars. Kapoor will co-produce the film with a leading studio and will portray the key character of Grover's wife.
The film was originally scheduled to go on floors in March 2027, following Khan's planned shoot for a period drama with director Ashutosh Gowariker.