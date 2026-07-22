Zee5 has dropped a first look of a new series.
The Scam: Leaked zooms in on an exam paper leak and its messy aftermath.
The series gains added momentum against the current backdrop of student protests over the NEET paper leaks.
While student protests rage in the country over the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak, Zee5 has dropped the first look of its upcoming series The Scam: Leaked. The NEET controversy had sparked widespread concern over India's education system. In the past few years, there have been scores of examinations that got cancelled due to leaks, leading to re-tests, deferred results and playing with the future of lakhs and lakhs of students.
The over one-minute-long promo of the show starts inside a high-security printing press, where confidential examination papers for a medical entrance test are being printed under tight surveillance. The papers are then sealed in envelopes marked “Confidential” and put into boxes before being loaded onto a van. Amid the movement, one individual discreetly hands over copies of the question paper to another, who swiftly photographs the pages and forwards them through an online chat.
As the teaser progresses, news of the alleged leak spreads rapidly, leaving students shocked and frustrated. Several scenes depict aspirants discussing how the controversy has affected their futures, with many expressing that years of hard work and preparation were rendered meaningless because of corruption within the examination process. The promo highlights the emotional and psychological toll such incidents have on students whose careers depend on fair and transparent examinations.
Sharing the first look, Zee5 wrote, “One paper. Millions of dreams. One leak. A nation in disbelief. The Scam: Leaked, Coming Soon on Zee5!”
Leading the students' protests, Sonam Wangchuk has been on an indefinite fast for more than 20 days, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET-UG paper leak controversy. On Monday, coinciding with the opening day of Parliament’s Monsoon Session, thousands of protesters marched towards Parliament as part of the ‘Chalo Sansad’ call.