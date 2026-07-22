While student protests rage in the country over the alleged NEET-UG question paper leak, Zee5 has dropped the first look of its upcoming series The Scam: Leaked. The NEET controversy had sparked widespread concern over India's education system. In the past few years, there have been scores of examinations that got cancelled due to leaks, leading to re-tests, deferred results and playing with the future of lakhs and lakhs of students.