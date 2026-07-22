Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Demands Complete Scrapping Of NEET Amid Ongoing Students' Protests

Vijay condemns Rahul Gandhi’s detention

Gandhi, along with other leaders, was briefly detained after a staged sit-in outside PM Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday (July 21). He has been released now. Condemning the detention, Vijay wrote on X in Tamil, which is translated as, “The arrest of several leaders—including the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mr Rahul Gandhi—who stepped forward to support the youth protesting in Delhi against the irregularities in the NEET examination, is undemocratic.”