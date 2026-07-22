Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Demands Complete Scrapping Of NEET Amid Ongoing Students' Protests

Vijay's TVK demands abolition of NEET amid growing student protests.
The party said that the complete scrapping of the medical entrance examination is the only solution to the ongoing issue.
The Tamil Nadu CM wrote that the Union Government must respect the sentiments of the people and students.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C. Joseph Vijay on Wednesday (July 22) condemned the detention of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Vijay also said his party remains firm in its uncompromising stand that the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) should be abolished.
Vijay condemns Rahul Gandhi’s detention
Gandhi, along with other leaders, was briefly detained after a staged sit-in outside PM Narendra Modi's residence in New Delhi on Tuesday (July 21). He has been released now. Condemning the detention, Vijay wrote on X in Tamil, which is translated as, “The arrest of several leaders—including the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Mr Rahul Gandhi—who stepped forward to support the youth protesting in Delhi against the irregularities in the NEET examination, is undemocratic.”
Demands abolition of NEET
“TVK’s uncompromising stance is that the NEET examination system must be completely abolished. We will never make false promises—using a system that severely affects not only students but also their families—merely for the sake of vote-bank politics,” he wrote.
He ended his note saying, “The Union Government must respect the sentiments of our people and our students. Consequently, the NEET examination must be completely scrapped. We reiterate that this is the only solution to this issue.”
Have a look at his post here.
The student and youth protests led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) have emerged as one of the biggest challenges to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Several celebs have also expressed solidarity with the protesters, and many have even joined the protest on ground to support the demonstrators.
Protesters have demanded the resignation of Modi and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET exam paper leak that forced more than two million medical students to retake their exams, and at least 12 students committed suicide.