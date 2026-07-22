Joju George Defends Wife Abba Over PR Allegations, Breaks Silence On Viral Claims

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Published at:

The Malayalam actor dismissed the rumours, urged people not to believe unverified online claims and explained why dragging his family into the controversy was unfair.

Joju George
Joju George Defends Wife Abba Photo: X
Summary of this article

  • Joju George defends wife Abba against viral paid PR campaign allegations online.

  • Actor says audiences should verify facts before believing social media rumours and speculation.

  • Joju insists film success depends on content rather than promotional campaigns alone.

Joju George defends wife Abba after allegations surfaced on social media claiming she was running paid public relations campaigns for his films. The Malayalam actor and filmmaker dismissed the accusations, saying they were baseless and that involving his family in such speculation was both unfair and hurtful. He also urged people to avoid believing every claim circulating online without verifying the facts.

Joju George rejects PR allegations involving his wife

The controversy began after several social media users alleged that Abba George was managing organised promotional campaigns for Joju's films and shaping public opinion through paid publicity. As the claims gained traction online, the actor decided to respond publicly.

Speaking to Mathrubhumi, it was clarified by Joju that his wife has never handled publicity or promotional activities for his films. It was also stated by the actor that Abba has always preferred to remain away from the spotlight and has never interfered in his professional decisions.

Lijo Jose Pellissery reacts to Joju George's allegations of non-payment for working in Churuli - IMDb
Churuli Director Lijo Jose Pellissery Denies Joju George's Non-Payment Claims

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According to Joju, it was painful to see his family dragged into unnecessary controversy. He added that personal attacks against his wife over unverified allegations were deeply upsetting.

Actor speaks about online rumours and film promotions

Reflecting on the wider issue, Joju said social media often allows rumours to spread rapidly before facts emerge. It was stressed by the actor that audiences should verify information instead of accepting every online claim as truth.

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He also explained that publicity alone cannot determine a film's fate. According to Joju, while marketing helps create awareness, the audience ultimately decides whether a film succeeds or fails based on its content.

The discussion comes amid growing conversations around digital marketing and PR strategies in the entertainment industry. However, Joju maintained that his family should not become the subject of public speculation.

Joju George - X
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The actor was recently seen in Varavu and continues to balance acting with filmmaking. While addressing the controversy, he sought to end the rumours and appealed for greater responsibility when discussing public figures and their families online.

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