All My Children Actor Paul Avery And Wife Sheila were killed In A tragic House Fire

All My Children actor Paul Avery and his wife Sheila have died following a house fire at their home in Blairstown Township, New Jersey. According to reports from Lehigh Valley Live, emergency responders from the New Jersey State Police and the Blairstown Fire Department were called to the couple's residence shortly after 12:38 am after a fire broke out at the property. Although both were rescued from the home, they later succumbed to their injuries.