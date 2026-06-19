All My Children Actor Paul Avery And Wife Sheila were killed In A tragic House Fire

Paul Avery and his wife, Sheila, died after a New Jersey house fire.
All My Children star appeared in over 300 television commercials.
Veteran actor later became a journalist and full-time caregiver for Sheila.
All My Children actor Paul Avery and his wife Sheila have died following a house fire at their home in Blairstown Township, New Jersey. According to reports from Lehigh Valley Live, emergency responders from the New Jersey State Police and the Blairstown Fire Department were called to the couple's residence shortly after 12:38 am after a fire broke out at the property. Although both were rescued from the home, they later succumbed to their injuries.
Paul Avery's Daughter Confirms Tragic News
The news of Paul Avery's death was confirmed by his daughter, Kyle Avery, in a Facebook post shared on Tuesday. It was written by Kyle that her parents were deeply loved by their family and that their love for their children had always been evident. Gratitude was also expressed towards the Blairstown Fire Department for its efforts, with memorial service details expected to be announced later.
Remembering Paul Avery's Career Beyond All My Children
Paul Avery was widely recognised for portraying Hughie, the bartender at Foxy's, in the popular daytime soap All My Children during the early 1980s. Over a career spanning two decades, he appeared in more than 300 commercials and took on roles in productions including Superman (1978), Three's Company, Soap and Tales from the Darkside.
Beyond acting, Avery led an extraordinary life. He served as a helicopter crew chief during the Vietnam War and remained an avid pilot for decades. After retiring from acting, he transitioned into journalism, contributing to local newspapers and The New York Times before becoming the founding editor of the Ridge View Echo.
In 2018, Avery stepped back from public life to become Sheila's full-time caregiver following her stroke. He was 81.