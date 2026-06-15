Peter Heppelthwaite Dies at 59: EastEnders Star Remembered For Beloved TV Roles

Peter Heppelthwaite, known for EastEnders, died at the age of 59.
Tributes from family and colleagues highlighted his impact beyond acting roles.
The British actor was also recognised as a respected mentor and teacher.
The news of Peter Heppelthwaite's death has left fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry mourning the loss of a respected actor, director and mentor. Best known for his appearances in EastEnders, My Family and Only Fools & Horses, Heppelthwaite died at the age of 59. The announcement was made by his talent agency, which paid tribute to his decades-long contribution to television, theatre and acting education.
Throughout his career, Heppelthwaite built a reputation as a versatile performer whose impact extended far beyond the screen. Alongside his acting work, he was widely admired for nurturing emerging talent and mentoring aspiring actors.
Peter Heppelthwaite's management shares emotional tribute
In a statement shared on social media, Heppelthwaite was described by his agency as a "hugely gifted actor, director, teacher and mentor". It was further stated that his influence reached far beyond his professional achievements and that he had brought warmth, humour and dedication to every project he undertook.
The agency added that Heppelthwaite had the rare ability to make people feel valued and supported, while expressing condolences to his family, friends, students and colleagues.
Daughter Georgia Hewer-Heppelthwaite remembers her father
An emotional tribute was also shared by Heppelthwaite's daughter, Georgia Hewer-Heppelthwaite. It was revealed that the actor had passed away peacefully while surrounded by family after what she described as an extraordinary fight.
She reflected on his passion for life, his resilience and the love he showed to those around him. Family members also encouraged friends and fans to share their memories of the actor.
A graduate of the Webber Douglas Academy of Dramatic Art, Heppelthwaite built a career across television, theatre and film, earning admiration for both his performances and his commitment to mentoring younger artists.