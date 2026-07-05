Baby Do Die Do Box Office Day 2: Huma Qureshi-Led Thriller Mints Rs 1.1 Crores Amidst A Shaky Start

Baby Do Die Do maintained its low box office opening on Day 2.
Huma Qureshi's film has otherwise been welcomed by critics.
Its competitor, Alia Bhatt's Alpha, recorded a considerable jump on Day 2.
The Huma Qureshi actioner, Baby Do Die Do, has got the better reviews this week, but it's faltering in box office yields, compared to the bigger YRF film also in theatres, Alpha. The latter stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari and was billed as the first female-led spy actioner from the YRF stable, bur reviews have been dismal. Alpha recorded the lowest opening in YRF spy franchise history, but it made up with a 20 per cent jump on Day 2. No such luck was in store for Baby Do Die Do, despite a generous, strong word-of-mouth and welcoming reviews. Qureshi has also produced the Nachiket Samant directorial.
Baby Do Die Do Box Office Day 2
According to trade tracker Sacniik, Baby Do Die Do has pulled off worldwide collections of Rs1.13 Cr (India Gross: Rs 1.13 Cr, Overseas: Rs 0.00 Cr) in gross collections and Rs 0.98 Cr in net collections across 1,414 shows. On opening day, Alpha earned ₹9.25 crore, while Baby Do Die Do collected ₹40 lakh. The latter’s independent production and smaller release contrasted with Alpha’s major studio backing. Paid previews for Baby Do Die Do raked in ₹0.11 crore.
Qureshi has embraced the box office clash between the two actioners that are incidentally female-led, "I don't look at Alpha from a sense of being a competition. I think there is space for all kinds of films to be made and to be viewed. We're an independently-made film. I'm not even looking at what else is releasing on that weekend, but just want to find my own audience. On the other hand, I think it's amazing that here we are, where two female-led films are clashing at the box office. We've already reached there where that's actually a reality, and more power to all of us, and more power to all female-led content. I will always be cheering, not just for my own film, but also for my girlfriends."