Baby Do Die Do Box Office Day 2: Huma Qureshi-Led Thriller Mints Rs 1.1 Crores Amidst A Shaky Start

Qureshi has embraced the box office clash between the two actioners that are incidentally female-led, "I don't look at Alpha from a sense of being a competition. I think there is space for all kinds of films to be made and to be viewed. We're an independently-made film. I'm not even looking at what else is releasing on that weekend, but just want to find my own audience. On the other hand, I think it's amazing that here we are, where two female-led films are clashing at the box office. We've already reached there where that's actually a reality, and more power to all of us, and more power to all female-led content. I will always be cheering, not just for my own film, but also for my girlfriends."