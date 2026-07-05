Rob Reiner Bashes Donald Trump Posthumously As George Washington In Larry David’s New HBO Show

Reiner shaved his trademark beard specifically for the role of George Washington. Director Jeff Schaffer told Variety the appearance was a "last laugh" at his nemesis Trump, and the delay was intentional. "It just didn’t feel like the right way to show the world... we decided that July 3 was the perfect time. Just let it come out on the Fourth of July weekend, on the 250th, and let it sink in that way," Schaffer said.