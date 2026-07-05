Rob Reiner Bashes Donald Trump Posthumously As George Washington In Larry David’s New HBO Show

Rob Reiner made a posthumous appearance as George Washington on Larry David’s HBO show Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America.
The satirical sketch features Reiner’s Washington delivering a speech that prompts anti-Trump barbs from characters played by Larry David and Jimmy Kimmel.
The secret role was filmed on November 13, 2025, just a month before Reiner and his wife Michele were killed in their home.
American filmmaker-actor Rob Reiner, 78, and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, 68, were stabbed to death at their Brentwood, Los Angeles home on December 14 last year. A month before he died, Reiner shot his final role as George Washington in Larry David’s historical sketch-comedy series Life, Larry, and the Pursuit of Unhappiness: An Almost History of America, now streaming on HBO Max.
Rob Reiner's last appearance in Larry David’s comedy series
The episode shows Reiner's Washington delivering a speech on why he would not seek a third term. This prompts the audience to shout anti-Trump barbs. Larry David and Jimmy Kimmel, reacting to Washington's speech, called the future president, an "insecure, lying asshole who would even cheat at golf."
"Well, what if there’s some asshole in office, some narcissistic prick who doesn’t follow the Constitution?" David’s character asked.
"He could use the presidency to enrich himself and his family. He could send troops into American cities to terrorize and even kill American citizens, all to distract from the fact that he’s friends with a pedophile!," David's character added.
Kimmel's colonist character, joining the argument, asked, "Are you suggesting that the president would taketh the time to challenge anyone who dare make fun of him? As if he were a big baby?"
As the colonists started arguing among themselves, Reiner’s Washington said, “We’re fucked.” The episode closed with an "In Memoriam" title card dedicated to Reiner.
Reiner shaved his trademark beard specifically for the role of George Washington. Director Jeff Schaffer told Variety the appearance was a "last laugh" at his nemesis Trump, and the delay was intentional. "It just didn’t feel like the right way to show the world... we decided that July 3 was the perfect time. Just let it come out on the Fourth of July weekend, on the 250th, and let it sink in that way," Schaffer said.