Yami Gautam Starrer Nayyi Navelli To Hit Theatres In October; Check Out Release Date

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
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The plot follows a picture-perfect bride who transforms a chaotic Meerut household into paradise

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Nayyi Navelli release date out
Yami Gautam's Nayyi Navelli release date out Photo: Amazon MGM Studios
Summary of this article

  • Yami Gautam stars in the lead role as a picture-perfect bride suspected of being a witch by her brother-in-law.

  • Nayyi Navelli is scheduled for a theatrical release in October 2026, strategically timed for the festive Dussehra weekend.

  • Balaji Mohan directs the feature, which is written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, with music by GV Prakash Kumar.

Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow have announced a new fantasy family-entertainment film, Nayyi Navelli, starring Yami Gautam in the lead role. They shared the first look poster on social media alongside the announcement. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release in October 2026, strategically timed to coincide with the Dussehra festival.

About Nayyi Navelli

The plot follows a picture-perfect bride who transforms a chaotic Meerut household into paradise. However, her brother-in-law soon suspects that his seemingly ideal sister-in-law may actually be a daayan (witch).

Balaji Mohan directs the fantasy feature, written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma, with music by GV Prakash Kumar.

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Nayyi Navelli release date

The project marks the first collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow, the production house led by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma. Studio executives positioned the film as a major holiday release.

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It will debut in cinemas on October 16, 2026.

Rai said, "Nayyi Navelli is the kind of story that surprises you at every turn. When Himanshu and I first discussed the story, we were immediately drawn to the unique way it brings together families for a fantasy, humour and adventure-filled experience."

"Yami Gautam Dhar was an instinctive choice, bringing exactly the warmth and mischief the character demands. Amazon MGM Studios has delivered some groundbreaking stories and in our first collaboration with them, we can’t wait to take audiences on this wonderfully unpredictable ride," he added.

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Nikhil Madhok, director and head of SVOD Originals at Prime Video India and Amazon MGM Studios, said, "As we saw Nayyi Navelli finally come together, there was an instant, collective realisation that this is the Dussehra film. No other date would do it justice.

He called Yami "brilliant", adding that the "talented ensemble cast has done a great job."

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