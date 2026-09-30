Yami Gautam-led Nayyi Navelli trailer was unveiled today.
Yami plays Mohini, a never-before-seen avatar.
The story is set in Meerut and centres on the Awasthi family’s new bahu.
Amazon MGM Studios and Colour Yellow unveiled the trailer for Nayyi Navelli today, taking the “Bhabhi Daayan Hai” mystery in a direction that is both surprising and fun. Yami Gautam Dhar will be seen as Mohini - a never-before-seen avatar. The film follows a new bahu, an eccentric family and a secret that stretches well beyond their home.
Set in Meerut, Nayyi Navelli blends humour, family chaos, mystery and action into a perfect festive family entertainer.
Balaji Mohan has directed the film, while Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma have written it. GV Prakash Kumar has scored the music.
What's in Nayyi Navelli trailer?
The trailer places the Awasthi family at the centre of the story. Mohini arrives as the new bahu and quickly turns routine family life into a puzzle, as personalities, opinions and shaadi rituals give way to signs of something stranger. With Yami Gautam driving the intrigue, the film leaves viewers with more questions than answers ahead of its Dussehra release.
The setup begins with familiar family beats. There are strong personalities, firm opinions and shaadi rituals, but Mohini's arrival starts to raise more questions than answers, becoming the source of a growing mystery.
The trailer suggests something far more extraordinary lies beneath the surface, leaving the audience curious.
Watch the trailer here.
What Yami Gautam said about her character
Yami, in a statement, shared, “What drew me to Mohini is that she is never quite what you expect. There’s a warmth and familiarity to her, but also a mystery that slowly reveals itself.”
She also said that Nayyi Navelli gave her the “opportunity to explore a character that moves seamlessly between family, humour, emotion, fantasy and action, while still staying rooted at heart.”
Nayyi Navelli release date
The film debuts in cinemas on October 16, 2026, ahead of Dussehra.