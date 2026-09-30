All About Lalit Prabhakar, The Marathi Actor Playing Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar

Lalit Prabhakar essays Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar.
The film is helmed by Avinash Arun.
Prabhakar shares courtroom scenes with Rajkummar Rao.
Celebrated Marathi actor Lalit Prabhakar is essaying the 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam. He faces off against Rajkummar Rao, who portrays Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, in a slew of charged courtroom scenes.
In an interview with ETimes, the acclaimed Marathi actor opened up about playing Ajmal Kasab and insisted, "It was a challenge, a very difficult role, for various reasons. Firstly, I had to understand the psychology of Kasab in order to become him on screen and perform accordingly. I had to catch the nuances of his language, which is different from ours, and adapt his body language. But more than that, I wanted to do something that even I had never imagined myself doing. I have always wanted to see myself in roles that were never envisioned for me. I like expanding my boundaries."
Lalit Prabhakar's Journey, Major Roles
Lalit Prabhakar stepped into the world of acting in 2008. However, it was his role in the popular Marathi daily soap Julun Yeti Reshimgathi in 2013 that shot him into the spotlight. The show connected him with a wider audience and helped him make a strong mark as an actor.
His journey on the big screen took a major turn in 2017 when he played the lead in Paresh Mokashi’s Chi Va Chi Sau Ka. His performance was widely appreciated and earned him the Maharashtra State Film Award. That same year, he appeared in Hampi, taking on another romantic role and further establishing his presence in Marathi cinema.
Over the years, Lalit has shown a willingness to explore different characters and genres rather than sticking to one particular image. In the horror-comedy Zombivli (2022), he took on the challenge of playing a double role. He also propped up in the more grounded, slice-of-life films Medium Spicy and Sunny, both released in 2022.
More recently, Lalit has continued to expand his filmography with projects such as Aarpar (2025) and Super Duperr (2026). His performance in Aarpar earned him a Filmfare Marathi Best Actor nomination. He also shared the Zee Chitra Gaurav Award for Best Jodi with Hruta Durgule, bringing another memorable achievement to his career.
Lalit also earned raves for Anandi Gopal in 2019, where he played Gopalrao Joshi, husband of one of India’s first women physicians. The film fetched two National Awards, and Lalit scooped up the Filmfare Marathi Best Actor (Critics) trophy along with honours at the Pune International Film Festival and Zee Chitra Gaurav Puraskar. Recently, he landed another Jury Special Mention this year at PIFF for Toh Ti Ani Fuji.
Lalit Prabhakar's Upcoming Projects
Besides Prahaar, Lalit has another big project. Lalit will also play Dalit Panther co-founder and Padma Shri poet Namdeo Dhasal in the biopic Dhasal, scored by Ilaiyaraaja. His first look has already spawned buzz.
Prahaar trails the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks through the perspective of renowned public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who argued the case against Ajmal Kasab, the lone terrorist captured alive after the deadly attacks.
Directed by Avinash Arun, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story is slated for a theatrical release on October 16. The film also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Sikandar Kher and Ashish Vidyarthi. It is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Maddock Films