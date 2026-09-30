All About Lalit Prabhakar, The Marathi Actor Playing Ajmal Kasab in Prahaar

In an interview with ETimes, the acclaimed Marathi actor opened up about playing Ajmal Kasab and insisted, "It was a challenge, a very difficult role, for various reasons. Firstly, I had to understand the psychology of Kasab in order to become him on screen and perform accordingly. I had to catch the nuances of his language, which is different from ours, and adapt his body language. But more than that, I wanted to do something that even I had never imagined myself doing. I have always wanted to see myself in roles that were never envisioned for me. I like expanding my boundaries."