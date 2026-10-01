Little Thomas Trailer Shows A Young Boy’s Quest To Get A Baby Brother

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Kaushal Oza has written and directed the film, with Anurag Kashyap among the producers

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Little Thomas trailer
Little Thomas trailer out Photo: YouTube
Summary of this article

  • The official trailer of Little Thomas offers a warm, whimsical look at a Goan family’s life

  • Hridansh Parekh plays Thomas, whose wish for a baby brother drives the story.

  • Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal lead the film as Thomas’ parents.

The official trailer for Little Thomas is out. Hridansh Parekh plays Thomas while Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal play Thomas' parents. The trailer offers a warm, whimsical and charming peek into a quaint Goan family’s life, driven by a young boy’s earnest heart. The film is set for theatrical release this October.

Little Thomas trailer

The heartfelt drama centres on Thomas, the titular young boy, and his desperate, single-minded quest to get a baby brother.

The trailer leans on "one little boy, one little wish". It mixes playful humour with soft family drama as Thomas sets out to solve the problem himself.

In one scene, Thomas asks his parents, "Where do babies come from?" He also goes to church with his friend and asks the father the same question. The trailer shows that his parents want to fulfil his wish, but they have financial problems.

The trailer blends mild humour with quiet family tension as Thomas sets off a chain of innocent chaos after deciding to act on his own.

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Watch the trailer here.

Gulshan Devaiah and Rasika Dugal's presence gives the film its warmth, while the Goan setting, with its retro feel, keeps the action close and personal.

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Little Thomas release date

Kaushal Oza wrote and directed Little Thomas. Anurag Kashyap has produced the film alongside Anushka Shah, Charu Oza, Rajnikant Oza, Akshay Thakker, Kabir Ahuja and Ranjan Singh.

The film carries a sweet, nostalgic tone. It looks at love, togetherness and the lengths children will go to fulfil a wish, and the trailer folds those ideas into its playful family setting.

Little Thomas will hit the screens across India on October 23, 2026.

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