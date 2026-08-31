Manasi Parekh Returns Safely After Nepal Floods, Says Escape Felt Like ‘Winning A War’

Manasi Parekh safely returned to Mumbai after surviving Nepal flood disruptions.
The actor crossed a landslide-hit border stretch on foot during evacuation.
Nepal floods have left 788 dead and more than 2,500 missing.
Manasi Parekh has returned safely to Mumbai after a harrowing journey through flood-affected areas of Tibet and Nepal during her Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage. The actor was among travellers caught up in the devastating flash floods near the Tibet-Nepal border. After finally reaching home, she opened up about the difficult journey and the relief of seeing her family again.
Manasi Parekh recalls difficult journey
Manasi revealed that a massive landslide in Nyalam, Tibet, left her group stranded in their bus for about 4 hours. Once the route cleared, they continued toward Nepal, only to hit another landslide at the border.
The actor said the group had to walk through the affected stretch because there was no other way to reach the buses waiting on the Nepal side. The journey to Kathmandu that followed was equally difficult, with Manasi describing it as the bumpiest bus ride she had experienced.
Despite everything, she said the ordeal was worth enduring because it brought her back to Mumbai and her family. Her return was captured in an emotional airport video in which she reunited with her husband, singer Parthiv Gohil, and their daughter, Nirvi.
Manasi Parekh had earlier shared flood visuals
During the pilgrimage, Manasi had shared videos from Gyirong Port, showing the area before and after the floods. She revealed that she had been at the location just days earlier and was supposed to return there the following morning.
After the disaster, she had also reassured followers that she and her group were safe while expressing concern for those affected. She credited the Isha Foundation with working to bring stranded pilgrims home and locate those still missing.
Nepal floods leave thousands affected
Manasi's safe return comes as rescue operations continue in the aftermath of the devastating flash floods. Earlier reports said at least 77 Isha Foundation pilgrims were missing after the disaster struck near the Tibet-Nepal border.
By August 30, the death toll had risen to 788, with more than 2,500 people still missing. Rescue teams had reportedly evacuated 9,435 people from affected areas.
On the work front, Manasi will next be seen in Netflix's Chumbak, alongside Neena Gupta, Deven Bhojani, Arjun Bijlani and Sumeet Vyas.