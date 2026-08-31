England Blow Pakistan Away At Lord’s, Seal Series With 194-Run Rout

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 31 August 2026 9:46 am

England sealed the three-match Test series against Pakistan with a commanding 194-run victory in the second Test at Lord’s. After posting 290 in their first innings, England bowled Pakistan out for just 110, with Ollie Robinson claiming four wickets. The hosts then added 208 in their second innings, setting Pakistan a daunting 389-run target. Pakistan’s chase quickly unravelled as Robinson removed Azan Awais and Abdullah Shafique, while Jofra Archer dismissed Babar Azam to leave the visitors reeling at 14/3. Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood briefly revived Pakistan’s hopes with a 97-run partnership, but Robinson struck again to break the stand. Shakeel produced a brilliant 97, including 13 fours and two sixes, but fell three runs short of a deserved century. Robinson finished with 8/35, while Josh Tongue claimed three wickets as Pakistan were dismissed for 194, handing England an unassailable 2-0 series lead.