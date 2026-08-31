England Blow Pakistan Away At Lord’s, Seal Series With 194-Run Rout

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England sealed the three-match Test series against Pakistan with a commanding 194-run victory in the second Test at Lord’s. After posting 290 in their first innings, England bowled Pakistan out for just 110, with Ollie Robinson claiming four wickets. The hosts then added 208 in their second innings, setting Pakistan a daunting 389-run target. Pakistan’s chase quickly unravelled as Robinson removed Azan Awais and Abdullah Shafique, while Jofra Archer dismissed Babar Azam to leave the visitors reeling at 14/3. Saud Shakeel and Shan Masood briefly revived Pakistan’s hopes with a 97-run partnership, but Robinson struck again to break the stand. Shakeel produced a brilliant 97, including 13 fours and two sixes, but fell three runs short of a deserved century. Robinson finished with 8/35, while Josh Tongue claimed three wickets as Pakistan were dismissed for 194, handing England an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

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England won by 194 runs
England players celebrate after their win on day four of the second cricket test match against Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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ENG won by 194 runs
Players greet each other at the end of the play on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Khurram Shahzad England vs Pakistan 2nd Test
Pakistan's Khurram Shahzad is bowled out by England's Josh Tongue on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Saud Shakeel England vs Pakistan 2nd Test
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel walks off the field after losing his wicket on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Pakistan vs England 2nd Test
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel, left, reacts after hitting a six on a delivery by England's Josh Tongue, right, on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Jofra Archer Pakistan vs England 2nd Test
England's Jofra Archer, left, celebrates the dismissal of Pakistan's Ali Usman, right, on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Ali Usman Pakistan vs England 2nd Test
Pakistan's Ali Usman bats on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Saud Shakeel PAK vs ENG: 2nd Test
Pakistan's Saud Shakeel plays a shot on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Ollie Robinson ENG vs PAK: 2nd Test
England's Ollie Robinson prepares to bowl his next delivery on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Mohammad Rizwan England vs Pakistan, 2nd Test
Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd Test
Pakistan's Shan Masood reacts as he is attended by a member of team support staff on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Shan Masood
Pakistan's Shan Masood plays a shot on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Abdullah Shafique England vs Pakistan 2nd Test
Pakistan's Abdullah Shafique is bowled out by England's Ollie Robinson on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan 2nd Test Jofra Archer
England's Jofra Archer appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Pakistan's Azan Awais on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Mohammad Abbas England Pakistan Cricket
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas holds up the ball as he celebrates his five-wicket haul on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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England vs Pakistan Cricket Series
Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas, right, celebrates with teammate Mohammad Rizwan after the dismissal of England's Ollie Robinson on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland
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Pakistan vs England Cricket Series
England's Dan Lawrence is bowled out by Pakistan's Mohammad Abbas on day four of the second cricket test match between England and Pakistan in London. | Photo: AP/Dave Shopland

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