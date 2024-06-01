Oliver Edward Robinson is a professional cricketer who plays internationally for the England Test cricket team. In domestic cricket, he represents Sussex, having previously played for Yorkshire and Hampshire. Robinson made his Test debut in 2021 and played as a right-arm medium-pace bowler. He made a comeback in Test cricket against India in the fourth Test at Ranchi after a long break due to injury.

Robinson's cricketing journey began at Margate Cricket Club and Kent Second XI. After one match in the 2013 season, he left Kent for Leicestershire before playing for Yorkshire Second XI. He finished the 2013 season with 59 wickets and 1,282 runs in Second XI cricket and made his first-team List A debut for Yorkshire in July 2013 against Leicestershire. In October 2013, Robinson signed a professional contract with Yorkshire.

During the 2014 season, Robinson made seven T20 Blast appearances for Yorkshire but was sacked in July for unprofessional actions, mainly related to poor timekeeping. Later that season, he made one List-A appearance for Hampshire. In April 2015, Sussex signed Robinson on a short-term deal due to an injury crisis with bowlers Tymal Mills, James Anyon, and Lewis Hatchett unavailable. Robinson had played a Second XI match for Sussex and was named in the squad for a County Championship match the next day against Durham, where he made his first-class debut. In the match, Robinson, batting at number nine, scored a century in a Sussex record-breaking tenth-wicket partnership with Matt Hobden of 164. This made him the first Sussex player in 95 years to score a century on their County Championship debut. Robinson took his first five-wicket haul in May 2015 against Warwickshire. In the 2015 season, Robinson took 46 Championship wickets at an average of 24.71, was nominated for the LV= Breakthrough Player Award, and won the Sussex Young Player of the Year award. In October 2015, Robinson signed a new three-year contract with Sussex.

In April 2021, Robinson was named Sussex vice-captain in County Championship matches. That month, he took nine wickets for 78 runs in a County Championship match against Glamorgan; it was the best bowling figures by an Englishman since 2016. On June 10, 2021, Robinson announced that he was taking a short break from the game, with Sussex stating that he would be unavailable for their first two games of the 2021 T20 Blast. In July 2021, Robinson was signed by the Manchester Originals for the 2021 season of The Hundred as a replacement for Harry Gurney. In April 2022, he was bought by the Manchester Originals for the 2022 season of The Hundred.

On May 29, 2020, Robinson was named in a 55-man group of players to begin training ahead of international fixtures starting in England following the COVID-19 pandemic. On June 17, 2020, he was included in England's 30-man squad to start training behind closed doors for the Test series against the West Indies. On July 4, 2020, Robinson was named as one of the nine reserve players for the first Test match of the series. He was then named in England's squad for the second Test match of the series, his maiden call-up to the senior team. On August 12, 2020, he was also named in England's squad for the second Test against Pakistan.

In December 2020, Robinson was named as one of seven reserve players in England's Test squad for their series against Sri Lanka. In January 2021, he was named a reserve player in England's Test squad for their series against India. In May 2021, Robinson was included in England's Test squad for their series against New Zealand. He made his Test debut on June 2, 2021, for England against New Zealand. His first Test international wicket was Tom Latham. On the day of his international Test debut, Robinson apologized for making racist and sexist tweets in 2012 and 2013. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) launched an investigation on June 3, 2021, to consider whether Robinson should be sanctioned for the tweets. On June 6, 2021, Robinson was removed from the England squad for the second Test match of the series and suspended from all formats of international cricket by the ECB. Oliver Dowden, the Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, described the ECB sanctions as "over the top." He asked the ECB to reconsider the suspension, stating that the tweets were a decade old and written by a teenager. Later, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson noted that he agreed with Dowden. On July 3, 2021, Robinson was cleared to return to cricket following a hearing by the Cricket Discipline Commission. Later that month, Robinson was named in England's Test squad for their series against India. Robinson took his first five-wicket haul in Test cricket in the first match, with 5/85. Robinson was England's leading wicket-taker in the summer (28 wickets with an average of 19.60); he was named one of Wisden's five cricketers of the year in April 2022.

Looking ahead, Robinson's role in the England team is expected to grow as he gains more experience and continues to develop his skills. His ability to bowl long spells and take wickets consistently makes him a valuable asset for England in Test cricket. Robinson's contributions will be crucial to England's plans, as several important series and tournaments are on the horizon.

Robinson was educated at The King's School, Canterbury, and he is coached by his stepfather, Paul Farbrace, at Sussex.

As of 2024, Ollie Robinson has played 18 Test matches for England, taking 74 wickets at an average of 21.27, including five five-wicket hauls. In domestic cricket, he has represented Sussex, Yorkshire, and Hampshire. Robinson has taken over 300 wickets in first-class cricket at an average of 20.67. His contributions also extend to limited-overs formats, where he has played in T20 Blast and List A matches, contributing both as a bowler and a lower-order batsman.