'Nuclear Sabre-Rattling': Ministry Of External Affairs Denounces Munir's Remarks

Munir's comments were deemed regretful by the MEA, which also emphasised that India will keep doing everything in its power to protect its national security.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir
Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir Photo: AP
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  1. India condemned Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir’s US-based nuclear war threat, calling it “nuclear sabre-rattling” and raising concerns over Islamabad’s nuclear command being tied to terrorist groups.

  2. Munir warned of destroying “half the world” if Pakistan faced an existential threat, and threatened Indian infrastructure on the Indus River.

  3. New Delhi vowed to resist “nuclear blackmail,” with officials calling Pakistan an “irresponsible” nuclear state at risk of weapons falling to non-state actors.

India denounced Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's nuclear war threat on Monday.  Pakistan's speciality is nuclear sabre-rattling, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, adding that it was regrettable that such comments were made from the territory of a friendly third nation (US).  

Speaking to a group of Pakistani-Americans in Tampa, Florida, Field Marshal Munir allegedly threatened to use nuclear weapons if his nation was threatened with extinction in a future conflict with India.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement that these comments highlighted concerns regarding the reliability of Pakistan's nuclear command and control, especially in a condition where the military is "hand-in-glove with terrorist groups."  The remarks were made from the territory of a friendly third country, which the ministry described as "regrettable."

"The international community can draw its conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforces the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups," the Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the Ministry underlined New Delhi's stance against "nuclear blackmail" and promised to keep taking all necessary actions to protect national security.

According to earlier central government sources, the Pakistan Field Marshal's comments demonstrated that Islamabad is a nuclear-armed, "irresponsible" state.  They cited a trend in which, with US backing, the Pakistani military consistently displays its true colours.

According to PTI, sources claimed, "Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir's comments show that Pakistan is an irresponsible state with nuclear weapons...Pakistan Army Chief's statement is part of a pattern; whenever the US supports the Pakistan military, they always show their true colours."

They said that the remarks of Pakistan's de facto military ruler show there is a real danger of nuclear weapons falling into the hands of non-state actors in Pakistan. "It is a symptom that democracy doesn't exist in Pakistan; it is their military which controls," they added.

Asim Munir’s Remarks 

According to PTI reports, Munir promised to destroy "half the world" if a future conflict between India and Pakistan posed an existential threat to Pakistan.  The statements were the first recorded nuclear threats against a third country to be made from US territory.

"We are a nuclear nation. If we think we are going down, we'll take half the world down with us," he said, according to reports.

Munir said that his nation had an ample supply of missiles and threatened to attack any infrastructure India erects on the Indus river channels, which could obstruct water flow to Pakistan.  He asserted that 250 million people could face malnutrition as a result of New Delhi's decision to postpone the Indus Waters Treaty following the April Pahalgam terror attack.

"We will wait for India to build a dam, and when it does so, phir das missile sey faarigh kar dengey [we will destroy it with 10 missiles]...The Indus River is not the Indians' family property. Humein missilon ki kami nahin hai, al-hamdulillah [we have no shortage of missiles, Praise be to God]," Munir reportedly said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son