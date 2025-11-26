'Pakistan Is Destined To Secure...': Asim Munir On Pak's Future

Pakistan’s Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has said that the “professionalism” demonstrated by the country’s armed forces during last May’s clashes with India contributed to strengthening Pakistan’s image internationally.
Pakistan’s Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Asim Munir, has said that the “professionalism” demonstrated by the country’s armed forces during last May’s clashes with India contributed to strengthening Pakistan’s image internationally.
Munir made these remarks while addressing participants of the National Security Workshop–27 (NSW–27) during their visit to the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi on Wednesday. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the visitors were briefed in detail on Pakistan’s internal and regional security landscape, as well as the broader national security environment.
Following the briefing, Munir engaged in an interactive session with the participants, during which he described Pakistan as “a country of consequence” destined to secure its rightful place among the nations of the world.
“The professionalism, resolve, and commitment of the armed forces displayed during Marka-i-Haq (have) enhanced the global stature of Pakistan,” he said, adding that the country’s “greatest strength lies in national unity, and together, we shall defeat the nefarious designs of our foes.”
Munir spoke at length about the rapidly evolving regional setting, shaped by intensifying geopolitical rivalry, hybrid threats, and persistent cross-border terrorism. Despite these challenges, including militancy supported from abroad and the growing influence of information-driven warfare — he said Pakistan’s military, intelligence services, and law-enforcement agencies continue to exhibit steadfast dedication to safeguarding national security.
The conflict referenced by Munir stems from India’s launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting militant infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that left 26 civilians dead. The operation led to four days of heavy exchanges before both sides agreed on May 10 to halt further military action.
India’s Air Chief Marshal A. P. Singh later stated that at least a dozen Pakistani military aircraft, including U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets, were destroyed or damaged during the Indian strikes.
In a separate development on Wednesday, Munir met with Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, at GHQ. The army said the discussions centered on regional security, bilateral cooperation, and efforts to strengthen ties between Pakistan and Iran.
Munir reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to peace and stability in the region and stressed the importance of deeper cooperation with Iran in combating terrorism.
