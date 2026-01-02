The Housemaid Review | Seyfried & Sweeney Make Revenge Bloody, Raunchy & Deliciously Fun

There’s plenty to unpack here: the trap of traditional marriage, parental trauma and the halo effect. Yet the focus misses the one caught in the middle, CeCe, who barely manages to grow up within a troubled environment while witnessing the distressing relationships that define this triangle. She has a miniature dollhouse that mirrors the house she lives in, complete with compartments and dolls, reduced to her playthings and also becoming Feig’s and screenwriter Rebecca Sonnenshine’s playground for turning the larger space into a cat-and-mouse tale of desire, delusion and derangement. As much as this damage is inherited, it is also survived. The film is deeply empathetic toward its women; in spirit, it acknowledges both women’s rights and women’s wrongs, with a knowing wink.