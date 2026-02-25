The Bluff Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Latest Action Thriller Is A Snoozefest

Outlook Rating:
1.5 / 5

In this Frank E. Flowers film streaming on Amazon Prime, insipid and uninspired writing drains urgency from scenes that should crackle with tension.

Debiparna Chakraborty
Debiparna Chakraborty
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Bluff (2026)
The Bluff (2026) Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Directed by Frank E. Flowers, The Bluff released on Amazon Prime on February 25.

  • The film stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Karl Urban in lead roles.

  • Despite being visually persuasive, the film is marred by dry writing and skin-deep politics.

Set in the late 19th-century Caribbean, Frank E. Flowers’ The Bluff follows Ercell Bodden (Priyanka Chopra Jonas), a former pirate who has traded the high seas for domestic life on a picturesque island. Instead of swordplay, Ercell is now busy raising her young disabled son, trying to forge sisterly bonds with her husband’s sibling and chopping coconuts while sweating sensuously in the sun.

When an old enemy, Captain Connor (Karl Urban) resurfaces and her husband is kidnapped, Ercell has to go back to bashing brains and gutting cartoonish-ly evil looking men. On paper, it’s a familiar but workable setup—the reluctant warrior with a murky past pulled back into the world of chaos she once left behind. In execution, it is a snoozefest.

The Bluff (2026)
The Bluff (2026) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Insipid and uninspired writing and dialogues drain urgency from scenes that should crackle with tension. Characters speak in generic threats and pseudo-philosophical monologues. Even when the film gestures toward colonial politics and the presence of an Indian protagonist navigating a world shaped by imperial power, everything remains so dreadfully, obnoxiously skin-deep. There is neither any moral depth to hide behind nor any witty one-liners breaking up the grit and grime, which The Pirates of the Caribbean (2003-2017) series had in plenty (the first three did, at least).

Related Content
Related Content

Stories of the swashbuckling kind demand swagger, yes, but also a sliver of wit, and a dash of philosophy to go along with all the blood, guts, guns and glory. However, produced by the Russo brothers, The Bluff takes itself too seriously despite its distinctly pulpy premise.

Urban—who is on another successful Prime production, The Boys (2019-ongoing)—tends to have chemistry with everyone; except here, no one has any chemistry with anyone. His antagonist, driven by obsession and grievance, should have anchored the emotional conflict. Instead, every interaction feels mechanical.

The Bluff (2026)
The Bluff (2026) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Structurally, the film is mostly one action scene after another. There is no exposition, no exhibition. The backstory Ercell gets is barely etched out through flashbacks that feel like placeholders rather than revelations. We are told she was formidable, feared, legendary, but we are not allowed to sit with what that history cost her. Without that grounding, the action, however elaborate, lacks weight.

The action itself is not incompetent. There is an undeniable craft to the choreography, especially in the early home-invasion sequence that establishes the film’s commitment to gore and physical brutality. It is fun for a few seconds to see Chopra Jonas commit to the pulpy, bloody action sequences but you soon realise there isn’t much else offered to her to work with. She throws herself into it nonetheless, from digging into enemy skulls with knives and hacking away with machetes to dirty close-quarters combat, Ercell is constantly in survival mode, strategising her next move, always more skillful than the last one.

The Bluff (2026)
The Bluff (2026) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Visually, the film is far more persuasive than its storytelling. The setting is gorgeous—the deep blue seas, the sunny beach paradise. Mangroves, caves, rivers and sun-bleached cottages lined with exquisite conch shells that also double as deadly weapons, create a The White Lotus-worthy backdrop for the pirate-revenge story. The contrast between natural beauty and escalating violence is right there even though the film never interrogates that tension.

Ercell’s getups—both as an ex-pirate and as the fearsome buccaneer with a Mohawk—are way too modern. She could have walked out of the set of Quantico (2015-2018) or any MCU movie.

The side characters are even more forgettable than the main story, which barely has anything novel going for it to begin with. Allies, enemies, family members all pass through the roughly 101 minutes of runtime without leaving much of a mark. A film like this absolutely needs a Pintel and Ragetti.

The Bluff (2026)
The Bluff (2026) Photo: IMDB
info_icon

23 years ago when Keira Knightley starred in The Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, she rued about the fact that she was never given a real sword to fight with unlike all the men. This misgiving was rectified in the sequels as audiences swooned over the swashbuckling Elizabeth Swann just as much as they did over Captain Jack Sparrow and Will Turner. The point wasn’t just action; it was about concocting characters who had charm and could evolve.

The Bluff ultimately feels like a film assembled from familiar parts without the connective tissue that makes those parts feel anchored, supported, or have enough pizzazz to flex accordingly. 

While it is nice to see Chopra Jonas carving out a little corner in Hollywood as an action hero (the 2025 film Heads of State being another Prime offering of the kind), it would be nicer to see her get meatier roles and ideally getting theatrical releases again. She has presence and commitment—what she needs is material that trusts performance as much as spectacle.

Bottomline: I will rewatch Gore Verbinski’s Pirates trilogy any day over The Bluff. Even the ongoing One Piece live action series on Netflix is a more fun fare.

R Madhavan in Dhurandhar - Youtube
R Madhavan: From Nation’s Heartthrob To Nationalism’s Latest Poster Child

BY Debiparna Chakraborty

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Paras Dogra Headbutt: J&K Captain Knocks Karnataka's KV Aneesh's Helmet During Ranji Trophy Final - Video

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Who Can Help India Qualify For Semi-Finals? Ravi Shastri, Ricky Ponting Point To One Name

  3. New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head Record, Key Battles And Predicted XIs

  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup Super 8: Colombo Hourly Weather Forecast And R. Premadasa Stadium Pitch Report

  5. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Dispatch: Harry Brook’s Century Sends England Into Semi-Final; Rinku Singh Returns Home

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Vaishnavi Adkar? Women's Singles Player Who Made History At The W100 Bengaluru Open 2026

  2. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  3. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  4. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Kerala To Become Keralam, Union Cabinet Sets Renaming Process In Motion Weeks Before Polls

  2. Day In Pics: February 24, 2026

  3. Late-Night Parleys Between Stalin, Congress Leaders Stir Speculation In Poll-Bound Tamil Nadu

  4. Punch-Drunk Love: How A Baby Macaque Found Itself On Billboards Across The World

  5. Opposition MPs Vote Against Standing Committee Statement Condemning  Youth Congress Protest At AI Summit

Entertainment News

  1. Mumbai Meri Jaan: Evolution Of The City As A Cinematic Character

  2. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  3. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  4. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  5. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

US News

  1. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  2. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  3. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  4. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  5. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

World News

  1. Timing of PM Modi's Trip To Israel Raises Pertinent Questions

  2. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  3. AI Impact Summit 2026: Is AI Really Coming For Jobs?

  4. Australian PM Anthony Albanese Evacuated From Official Residence Over Security Threat

  5. Ukraine War Exhibition Opens At Berlin Nazi Bunker

Latest Stories

  1. Modi Sounds Bengal Poll Bugle, Open Letter Invokes Maa Kali, Tagore, And Netaji 

  2. Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini Rejects Congress Claims On Old-Age Pension Cancellation

  3. Uttarakhand: Muslim Man Beaten For Offering Namaz Near Temple In Rudrapur

  4. Priyanka Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Raise Gaza Genocide In Knesset Address During Israel Visit

  5. Trump State Of The Union 2026: 30 Democrats Boycott Speech

  6. Pride And Prejudice Teaser: Emma Corrin, Jack Lowden Lead As Lizzy And Darcy In The Netflix Series

  7. Trump Tells Big Tech To Build Their Own Power Plants For Data Centres

  8. Kerala High Court Orders Screening Of The Kerala Story 2 Amid Row: 'Movie Has Wrong Portrayal'