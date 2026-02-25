The Bluff Review: Priyanka Chopra Jonas’s Latest Action Thriller Is A Snoozefest

The action itself is not incompetent. There is an undeniable craft to the choreography, especially in the early home-invasion sequence that establishes the film’s commitment to gore and physical brutality. It is fun for a few seconds to see Chopra Jonas commit to the pulpy, bloody action sequences but you soon realise there isn’t much else offered to her to work with. She throws herself into it nonetheless, from digging into enemy skulls with knives and hacking away with machetes to dirty close-quarters combat, Ercell is constantly in survival mode, strategising her next move, always more skillful than the last one.