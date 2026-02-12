Priyanka Chopra On Starting Her Hollywood Career In 30s: It's Terrifying

Priyanka Chopra opened up about restarting her Hollywood career in her 30s. She also spoke about the stereotypes she faced in the West.

After a successful career of more than a decade in the Indian film industry, actress Priyanka moved to Hollywood, starting with her international single In My City in 2012, followed by Exotic featuring Pitbull. Later, she bagged the popular American TV series Quantico and didn't look back. She starred in Baywatch, The Matrix 4, Citadel, and Heads of State. Next up for Chopra is the upcoming pirate adventure film, The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban.

In a recent interview, Priyanka Chopra opened up about starting her Hollywood career in her 30s.

Priyanka Chopra on her Hollywood career

In an interview with Variety, Priyanka reflected on her career in the West when she debuted as a singer. “To restart your career in your 30s is terrifying. I was secure. I was doing well financially. I was established. And I chose to blow it up,” she said.

For the unversed, Priyanka moved to the US in 2015, when she was at the peak of her career following hits like Mary Kom, Bajirao Mastani and others.

Priyanka revealed she faced stereotypes when she took her steps into Hollywood. “People would be like, ‘Oh, you speak English well.’ There was a preconceived notion of me whenever I went in for a meeting before I walked into the room,” said the National Award-winner.

The 43-year-old star said she wanted to be part of "borderless entertainment," where she could "cross-pollinate with actors from different countries."

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Indian projects

Priyanka is making her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. Her last Hindi film was The Sky Is Pink (2019). Varanasi also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The pan-India film will hit the theatres in April 2027

