Priyanka Chopra On Starting Her Hollywood Career In 30s: It's Terrifying

After a successful career of more than a decade in the Indian film industry, actress Priyanka moved to Hollywood, starting with her international single In My City in 2012, followed by Exotic featuring Pitbull. Later, she bagged the popular American TV series Quantico and didn't look back. She starred in Baywatch, The Matrix 4, Citadel, and Heads of State. Next up for Chopra is the upcoming pirate adventure film, The Bluff, co-starring Karl Urban.